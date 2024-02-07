An intriguing change for Vladimir Tarasenko

Ottawa Senators winger Vladimir Tarasenko has switched agencies, now being represented by Craig Oster of Newport Sports, according to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic.

This is the second time in seven months that Vladimir Tarasenko is changing his representation. The Senators are likely to trade Tarasenko ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline in March, so the change in representation could have some significance in the near future.

Tarasenko signed a one-year, $5 million contract with the Senators in the offseason, and has a full no-trade clause in the deal. It is likely going to be the second year in a row that Tarasenko is moved ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline.

Last year, Tarasenko was traded from the St. Louis Blues, where he spent 11 seasons, to the New York Rangers. Tarasenko departed from the Rangers, who were dealing with a cap crunch in free agency last summer.

So far this season, Tarasenko has put up 13 goals and 20 assists for 33 points in 40 games, according to Hockey Reference.

While he is not the star player he used to be with the Blues, Tarasenko is an experienced winger who can provide a boost to any playoff team. It will be interesting to see where he lands, if he is moved. He essentially has control of where he ends up due to the no-trade clause.

The Senators were hoping to contend this year with their young group of players, but that has not taken place so far this season. Now, the Senators will try to get some value back on Tarasenko ahead of the deadline.