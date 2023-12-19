The Senators look to break their long losing streak as we continue our NHL odds series with a Senators-Coyotes prediction and pick.

The Ottawa Senators look to break their long losing streak as they face the Arizona Coyotes. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Senators-Coyotes prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Senators come into the game at 11-15-0 on the year, last in the Atlantic Division and losers of four straight. Last time out, they faced the Vegas Golden Knights. The Golden Knights got up 1-0 on a Jack Eichel goal just 1:37 into the contest, but the Senators came right back, scoring two on the power play. They would give up the equalizer in the first period though. In the second, they would give up three goals, one on the powerplay, one shorthanded, and one even strength, to be down 5-2. Then, the Senators gave up another power-play goal in the third and would fall 6-3.

Meanwhile, the Coyotes come into the game sitting at 15-13-2 on the year and have won seven of their last 11 games. Last time out, the Coyotes faced the Buffalo Sabres. It was a scoreless first period, but late in the second, Clayton Keller scored to make it 1-0. In the third, Liam O'Brien would make it 2-0. Karel Vejmelka stopped 28 shots in the game, taking the shutout victory as the Coyotes won 2-0.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Senators-Coyotes Odds

Ottawa Senators: -125

Arizona Coyotes: +104

Over: 6.5 (-110)

Under: 6.5 (-110)

How to Watch Senators vs. Coyotes

Time: 9:00 PM ET/ 6:00 PM PT

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Senators Will Win

The Senators sit tenth in the NHL in goals per game this year, averaging 3.35 per contest. The team lead in points this year is Tim Stutzle. He enters the game with six goals and 23 assists on the year. His 23 assists are seven more than any other person on the team. Also, he has six assists on the power play this year. Meanwhile, Brady Tkachuk leads the way in goals this year. Tkachuk comes into the game with 14 goals on the year, with seven assists, giving him 21 points. That ties him for fourth on the team in points this year. He is also the leader in goals on the power play. coming in with four goals and three assists on the power play this year.

Meanwhile, Claude Giroux is second on the team in points this year, while sitting third in goals and tied for second in assists. He enters the game with nine goals on the year and 16 assists, giving him 25 points. Two goals and five assists have come on the power play. Drake Batherson sits third on the team in points this year, while sitting second in goals. He comes in with ten goals and 13 assists, good for 23 points. He is also coming into the game hot, with points in eight of nine games this month and four goals on the month.

The Senators' power play is a weak spot for the team, as they sit 22nd in the NHL this year on the power play, with 19 goals and a 17.9 percent conversion rate when having the man advantage. Still, the penalty kill is a major area of opportunity for the team. They sit 30th in the NHL with a 72.4 percent success rate on the penalty kill this year.

Joonas Korpisalo is expected to be in goal for the Senators in this game. Korpisalo comes into the game 6-9-0 on the year with a 3.50 goals-against average and a .892 save percentage. He has struggled this month though. Korpisalo has given up four or more goals in four of his five starts this month. Further, he has been below .870 in save percentage in four of five starts as well. This has resulted in him going 1-4 this month.

Why The Coyotes Will Win

The Coyotes sit 18th in the NHL in goals per game this year, sitting at 3.03 goals per contest on the season. The leading goal scorer for the team this year is Michael Carcone. He enters the game with 14 goals on the year but has just three assists, good for 17 points. Also, he has just one goal on the power play this year. Nick Schmaltz has carried the way on the power play. Five of his nine goals and five of his 11 assists have come on the power play this season.

Meanwhile, the team leader in points this year is Clayton Keller. He leads the team in points and assists while being sold in the power play. He has ten goals and 16 assists on the year, good for 26 points. Keller also has four goals and 10 assists on the power play. Second on the team in points is Matias Maccelli. He comes in with six goals and 16 assists this year. Finally, Lawson Crouse has been scoring well. He has scored 13 times this year, second most on the team. Crouse also has six assists this year, good for a tie for fourth in points. He is tied with Nick Bjugstad who has six goals and 13 assists on the year.

The Arizona power play is 11th in the NHL this year with a 23.1 percent success rate on the year, having 24 power-play goals. On the penalty kill, they are right around league average, sitting with an 80.2 percent success rate and 16th in the NHL.

Connor Ingram will be back in the cage tonight for the Coyotes. He is 12-6-0 on the year with a 2.41 goals-against average and a .923 save percentage. He is seventh in the NHL in wins, while sitting sixth in goals against average and saves. Meanwhile, he is tied for first with three shutouts this year. Last time out, Ingram recorded his second shutout in December, saving all 21 shots he faced against the Sharks and taking the win.

Final Senators-Coyotes Prediction & Pick

Connor Ingram has been one of the best goalies in the NHL this year. Helping him out is the fact that the Coyotes are allowing fewer shots than average as of late. The team's 2.87 goals against average sit 11th in the NHL this year. While the Senators are a good scoring team, they have had some struggles as of late. They have averaged just 2.5 goals per game in their last four games, losing each of them. While they do score slightly better on the road, the Coyote's defensive performance at home is much better. That will be the difference in this game.

Final Senators-Coyotes Prediction & Pick: Coyotes ML (+104)