The 2025 PGA Championship teed off on Thursday, with the deepest field in golf tackling the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. The PGA of America put the top three-ranked players in the world, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and Xander Schauffele, together. Between them, only Scheffler finished in red figures after day one at 2-under par.

McIlroy played very poorly despite the lack of pressure after winning the Masters. He shot a 3-over 74. Schauffele was between them at 1-over par.

In fact, most of the world's best struggled during the opening round of the PGA Championship.

Five-time major champion Brooks Koepka carded a 4-over 75. Justin Rose, a Ryder Cup hero from two years ago, entered this tournament on fire. He is 3-over playing his back nine. Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas are both 1-over par with a few holes to play.

Meanwhile, the 2025 Ryder Cup captains sit near the top of the leaderboard.

Captain Keegan Bradley, Team USA's captain, shot a 3-under 68. That places him in a tie for eighth as the first round finishes up. His counterpart, Luke Donald, bested him by one shot, signing for a 4-under 67.

“Obviously, very pleased with the score, bogey-free in a major. Someone just told me it was the lowest first round in a major I've had since 2004 or something.”

His performance truly came out of nowhere, which Donald uses humor to point out.

“So, you know, obviously I've been trending with all the missed cuts coming into this week. But no, it was a pleasant surprise.”

Bradley, on the other hand, was looking for a strong PGA Championship performance. He has openly spoken about his desire to be the first playing captain on Team USA since Gary Player more than 50 years ago. In order for that to happen, he will need some consistent finishes at major championships.

He is well on his way after his opening round on Thursday.

“It's unique. You know, one of the interesting things about becoming captain, only other captains can understand what you're going through, and the day-to-day process and the pressure and everything that comes with that.

“I'm excited to shoot him a text when we're done here. I was pumped to see Luke up there. I know how hard he's been working back home.”

As it stands now, both Donald and Bradley will finish Day 1 ahead of all of the players currently qualified for Bethpage Black.