The NHL returns from the holiday break as we continue our NHL odds series with a Senators-Maple Leafs prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The NHL returns from the holiday break as the Ottawa Senators face the Toronto Maple Leafs. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Senators-Maple Leafs prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Senators enter the game at 12-17-0 on the year but have struggled as of late. They have lost six of their last seven games. Last time out, they faced the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Senators opened the game with a goal at the 11:07 mark of the first and would add another in the period, going into the second up 2-1. In the second, Brady Tkachuk scored, and once again, the Senators got two, leading 4-2 going into the third. In the third, the Senators allowed two goals in the period, and the game would go to overtime. Just 1:10 into the overtime period, Tim Stutzle scores to give the Senators a 5-4 win.

Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs are 17-8-6 on the year but are just 3-3 in their last six games. Last time out, they faced the Columbus Blue Jackets. Auston Matthews scored in the first period to give the Maple Leafs a 1-0 first-period lead. Just 22 seconds into the second, Justin Danforth tied it up, but John Tavares and Matthews would score a second time to make it 3-1. In the fourth, William Nylander scored short-handed to make it a 4-1 victory for the Maple Leafs.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Senators-Maple Leafs Odds

Ottawa Senators: +146

Toronto Maple Leafs: -176

Over: 7.5 (+128)

Under: 7.5 (-158)

How to Watch Senators vs. Maple Leafs

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Senators Will Win

With 3.41 goals per game, they are eighth in the NHL this year in goals per game. Brady Tkachuk leads the way in goals this year. Tkachuk comes into the game with 15 goals on the year, with nine assists, giving him 24 points. That ties him for fourth on the team in points this year. He is also the leader in goals on the power play, coming in with four goals and three assists on the power play this year. Meanwhile, the team lead in points this year is Tim Stutzle. He enters the game with seven goals and 25 assists on the year. His 25 assists are seven more than any other person on the team. Also, he has eight assists on the power play this year.

Meanwhile, Claude Giroux is second on the team in points this year, while sitting fourth in goals and tied for second in assists. He enters the game with nine goals on the year and 18 assists, giving him 75 points. Two goals and five assists have come on the power play. Drake Batherson sits third on the team in points this year, while sitting third in goals. He comes in with 11 goals and 15 assists, good for 26 points. Rounding out the top point producers is Jakob Chychrun the defenseman. He has six goals and 18 assists on the year for his 24 points.

The Senators' power play is a weak spot for the team, as they sit 24th in the NHL this year on the power play, with 21 goals and a 17.6 percent conversion rate when having the man advantage. Further, the penalty kill is a major area of opportunity for the team. They sit 31st in the NHL with a 71.3 percent success rate on the penalty kill this year.

Joonas Korpisalo is expected to be in goal for the Senators in this game. Korpisalo comes into the game 6-11-0 on the year with a 3.62 goals-against average and a .891 save percentage. He has struggled this month though. In seven starts he has just one win while averaging allowing 4.06 goals per game. He has given up four or more goals in six of seven starts.

Why The Maple Leafs Will Win

The Maple Leafs rank third in the NHL in goals per game this year, sitting with 3.58 goals per game this year. Auston Matthews leads the team in goals this year. He enters the game with 28 goals on the season, with 13 assists, totaling 41 points. He has been solid on the power play, coming in with eight power-play goals and four power-play assists. Meanwhile, William Nylander is the team leader in points this year while sitting second on the team in goals. He enters the game with 16 goals on the year and 29 assists, good for 45 points. He has been solid on the power play as well, with five goals and ten assists on the man-advantage this year.

Third on the team in both goals and points, this year has been Mitchell Marner. He has 13 goals this year with 23 assists, good for 36 points. Like the others, the power play has been huge for him. He has three goals and eight assists this year on the power play. Rounding out the top scorers is John Tavares, who has ten goals and 20 assists this year, good for 29 total points.

The Toronto power play is fourth in the NHL in conversion rate. They have a 26.4 percent success rate this year with 24 power-play goals. On the penalty kill, they are 20th in the NHL with a 79.2 percent success rate.

Ilya Samsonov is expected to be in goal for the Maple Leafs. He is 5-2-5 on the year with a 3.79 goals-against average and a .871 save percentage. He is also struggling, giving up an average of five goals per game in the last three, taking losses in all of them. Last time out it was five goals on just 19 shots in just under half the game against the Sabres.

Final Senators-Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a high-scoring game. Neither team is playing well defensively while both goals are struggling coming into this one. Meanwhile, both offensive units have been scoring well. Both teams are getting into high-leverage scoring areas and converting on them. This game is going to come down to who can score better. Toronto is much better on the power play this year, and Ottawa has struggled to kill penalties. Overall, Toronto has more scoring options and is the better offensive unit. They will come away with a win in this one.

Final Senators-Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick: Maple Leafs ML (-176)