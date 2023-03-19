Buckle your seats for the Derby d’Italia, as Inter Milan (16-2-8) clashes with Juventus (16-5-5) to close Round 27 of Italy’s Serie A! Catch the Serie A odds series here, featuring our Inter Milan-Juventus prediction and pick.

Inter has been a bit rocky in the past four games, losing to Spezia and Bologna, while getting a 2-0 over Lecce. The Nerazzurri’s latest match was a goalless draw with FC Porto, but their 1-0 win in the first leg sends them to the Champions League quarterfinals against Benfica.

Juventus has enjoyed a better run of results in its last three games. After a defeat from Roma in their second game this March, Juventus followed with convincing wins over Freiburg and Sampdoria. Juve is also booking its way to the UEFA Conference League quarterfinals, and they are set to face Sporting Lisbon.

Here are the Inter Milan-Juventus soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Serie A Odds: Inter Milan-Juventus Odds

Inter Milan: +100

Juventus: +280

Draw:+220

Over 2.5 Goals: +114

Under 2.5 Goals: -138

How to Watch Inter Milan vs. Juventus

TV: DAZN

Stream: Paramount+

Time: 3:45 PM ET /12:45 PM PT

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Inter Milan Can Beat Juventus

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Black and Blues are currently second in the Serie A with 18 points to catch leaders Napoli. They are also in survival mode to capture the Coppa Italia and Italian Super Cup. Inter has a 16-2-8 record, scoring 47 goals and conceding 30. Inter boasts of its 11-0-2 record at home, the third-best record in Italy.

Simone Inzaghi’s squad posts 16.3 total shots, 5.8 corners, and a 55.5% ball possession rate in 26 games in the Serie A. Lautaro Martinez leads the team with 14 goals while Nicolo Barella leads in assists with six. Edin Dzekohas 10 goal involvements for La Beneamata. The team has been in a bit of a peach in its last four fixtures. They have lost to Spezia and Bologna and had a goalless draw with FC Porto in the Champions League knockouts. Luckily, their 1-0 victory in the first leg was enough to book them a spot in the quarterfinals where they will face Benfica.

What’s more impressive is Il Biscione’s defensive improvements for this year. Since the calendar flipped to 2023, the Nerazzurri have conceded just nine goals in 16 games. They are not very impressive on the offensive end either, as 10 of those games ended with Inter either scoring once or being shut out. Regardless, Inter just lost thrice and also drew thrice in this calendar year. Inter’s defensive metrics are now nine clean sheets, along with 15.3 tackles, 8.4 interceptions, 13.0 clearances, and 2.5 saves per game.

Nearly blessed with a full complement of players, Inter coach Inzaghi should only be without Alessandro Batoni. Defender Robin Gosens is also doubtful to make an appearance. Inzaghi’s 3-5-2 formation will be on full display here, with Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku occupying the forward spots. Andre Onana will be getting goalkeeping duties, and the back three will be Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, and Francesco Acerbi. Edin Dzeko should see some time as a quality forward substitute.

Why Juventus Can Beat Inter Milan

Juventus are in now in the top seven of Italy’s top flight. A 15-point deduction currently gives them 38 points, which is good as they still finish above the top half in Italy’s domestic competition. They still have at least seven points to catch up and dethrone Atalanta to secure a top-six slot to qualify for next season’s UEFA Europa Conference League. They have fielded 44 goals while conceding 22, giving them a +22 goal differential.

From the turn of the calendar, Juve has lost only thrice – a 5-1 thumping from Napoli, a 0-2 upset by Monza, and a tight 1-0 loss against Roma. The Bianconeri are 8-1-1 in their last 10 games, which is good considering that they are still contending in the Serie A, Europa League, and Coppa Italia. In the last three games, Juve won both legs of the Europa League knockouts against German club SC Freiburg. Juve scored three goals on aggregate while keeping clean sheets in both games. Their last Serie A match was a 4-2 victory at the Allianz Stadium against Serie B-bound Sampdoria. Juventus had two quick goals within 26 minutes, but Samp equalized six minutes after. Juve used a better playstyle in the second half, scoring two more goals. Adrien Rabiot bagged a brace in that game, while Bremerand Maias Soule added the two other goals.

The Zebras will be super motivated to snatch the win as visitors. Juventus has six wins and two draws in 12 away games, giving them the fifth-best travel record that resulted in 20 points. In this campaign, Dusan Vlahovic leads the Zebras with eight goals while Filip Kostic has eight assists. Adrien Rabiot has nine goal involvements while Angel Di Maria has eight goal contributions. Defenders like Danilo, Bremer, and Leonardo Bonucci combined for seven goals for the Bianconeri.

Head coach Massimiliano Allegri will have to deal with the absences of Moise Kean, Arkadiusz Milik, Alex Sandro, and Paul Pogba. Bonucci is also doubtful to make an appearance.

Juve will need to match or exceed their Serie A stats of 14.2 total shots, 5.1 corners, and 1.7 goals per game if they are to win this match. They are also making 15.3 tackles, 8.2 interceptions, 16.7 clearances, and 2.5 saves, defensive stats that are good for an offensive team like them. If Bonucci suits up, Danilo and Bremer will join him to form Juve’s back three. Wojciech Szczesny will start as the goalkeeper for Juve. Vlahovic and Di Maria will set the pace and lead Juve’s attack.

Final Inter Milan-Juventus Prediction & Pick

Juve may have won the earlier bout way back in November, but the forms of both teams have changed since then. This one will probably be a high-scoring Derby d’Italia match, but expect the hosts to split the season series and get the crucial win at home.

Final Inter Milan-Juventus Prediction & Pick: Inter Milan (+100), Over 2.5 goals (+114)