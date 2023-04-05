Inter look to protect their position in the Serie A top four as they travel to a resurgent Salernitana side on Friday evening. It’s time to check our Serie A odds series, starring our Salernitana-Inter prediction and pick.

The hosts are unbeaten in the last five games, ensuring a rapid rise up the league table. The Garnets played a 1-1 deadlock with Spezia last timeout, which now brings their streak to four straight draws.

The Nerazzurri have been winless in their last five official games. They forced a 1-1 draw against Juventus in the derby d’Italiano in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semifinals.

Here are the Salernitana-Inter soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Serie A Odds: Salernitana-Inter Odds

US Salernitana 1919: +600

Inter Milan: -250

Draw: +340

Over 2.5 Goals: -136

Under 2.5 Goals: +112

How to Watch Salernitana vs. Inter

TV: DAZN

Stream: Paramount+

Time: 11 AM ET / 8 AM PT

Why Salernitana Can Beat Inter

Salernitana goes into this fixture after a 1-1 Serie A-tied result versus Spezia. In that match, Salernitana managed 49% possession and 12 shots at goal with two on target. Mattia Caldara (43′ Own goal) gave Salernitana an early lead, but Eldor Shomurodov (70′) scored for Spezia to bring the game even.

Over their preceding six fixtures, Paulo Sousa’s Salernitana has scored seven times, an average number of goals scored per match of 1.17. The Seahorses have spent much of the season with an eye over their shoulder at the relegation zone. However, with a nine-point gap established, they may finally feel safe.

Strong form in the past month from the Granata saw them take points off Milan in mid-March and they will have an eye on doing the same to Inter. For 2023, Salernitana had just grabbed wins over Lecce (1-2) and Monza (3-0).

On the other hand, Salernitana has not been particularly proficient at securing clean sheets, only preventing their opponents from scoring in two games since the turn of the year. If the hosts are to get anything from the game, they will likely have to present an attacking threat of their own, with a bet on both teams to score potentially providing a return. Salernitana had just recorded five clean sheets this season while also tallying 15.9 tackles, 8.7 interceptions, 18.5 clearances, and 3.6 saves per game. The hosts have become very organized under Sousa, averaging just under one goal conceded per game over their last five matches.

Having experimented with both Boulaye Dia and Krzysztof Piatek up front against Spezia, Paolo Sousa is expected to revert to Giulio Maggiore to provide more defensive stability. With Pasquale Mazzocchi still out injured, Junior Sambia will continue on the right flank, with former Inter man Antonio Candreva ahead of him. Domen Crnigoj is also unavailable due to a calf problem.

I Granata will possibly kick off with a 3-4-2-1 system this time and select Guillermo Ochoa, Norbert Gyömber, Flavius Daniliuc, Lorenzo Pirola, Junior Sambia, Tonny Vilhena, Lassana Coulibaly, Domagoj Bradaric, Boulaye Dia, Antonio Candreva, and Krzysztof Piatek. Dia leads the team with 10 goals and four assists in the Serie A. The trio of Candreva, Piatek, and Vilhena follow suit with three goals each.

Why Inter Can Beat Salernitana

In their previous game, Inter Milan drew 1-1 in the Coppa Italia match with Juventus. Inter Milan managed 65% possession and 12 shots on goal with four on target. Romelu Lukaku’s decisive penalty kick in extra time (90+5′) was enough to equalize Juan Cuadrado’s effort at the 83rd-minute mark.

The attacking players from Inter Milan have had real problems scoring goals in their past seven encounters, recording only four goals in those games. In those fixtures, Nerazzurri has also seen the overall goal tally against them equal to five. Coming into this meeting, Inter Milan is without an away win for the past 3 league games. The Nerazzurri face the prospect of dropping out of the Champions League places should they fail to win on Friday.

Inter Milan has to contend with several unavailable players. Hakan Calhanoglu has been sidelined for roughly a month due to injury and is joined by Milan Skriniar. Following a poor spell of form Romelu Lukaku may be dropped for Edin Dzeko. Dalbert’s cruciate ligament injury makes him unready for selection. Danilo D’Ambrosio is ineligible for this match because of suspension.

Even with the away side retaining their status as favorites against a side that has never beaten them since 2021, it will not be an easy Friday evening for Simone Inzaghi’s side. Inzaghi must decide whether to rotate his starting XI following a midweek Coppa Italia match against Juventus. There is a good chance that Nerazzurri seems most likely to elect for a 3-5-2 lineup by sending out Andre Onana, Matteo Darmian, Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni, Denzel Dumfries, Nicolò Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Robin Gosens, Romelu Lukaku, and Joaquin Correa.

Final Salernitana-Inter Prediction & Pick

Salernitana may have been doing well in the past games, but Inter Milan will hit the restart button and prepare for another string of wins.

Final Salernitana-Inter Prediction & Pick: Inter Milan (-250), Over 2.5 goals (-136)