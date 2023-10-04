As we all know, the WGA strike is over, and workers in the late-night business returned to the office after halting production after months on the picket lines. Though the return is welcome, what do late-night hosts' children think of it? In the case of Seth Meyer–host of Late Night With Seth Meyers, it was an interesting (and surprising) reaction from his boy.

“My 5-year-old son said the sweetest thing. He said, ‘How was your show last night?' So he was actually aware, which I'm shocked that there's any awareness that I do anything,” Meyers revealed to ET's Rachel Smith.

There's no reporting on how his other children reacted to his return. After all, he shares three children with his wife, Alexi. There's 7-year-old Ashe, 5-year-old Axel, and finally, 2-year-old Adelaide, who we're guessing didn't say much about dad's return to work.

One thing for sure is the return to the Late Night seemed to go well for Seth Meyers. He addressed the end of it with grace and gratitude.

Meyers also mentioned that it was pretty easy for him to find his rhythm when paying attention to the daily news. “Even though we thought we could cover five months, we also had a lot of news that happened Monday afternoon, and we do feel like the role of our show is to cover the day's news, so as much as we thought it would be a catch-up, we ended up mostly talking about things in the last few days.”

Now the question is: will his 5-year-old stay up past his bedtime to watch the new episodes and judge for himself how they go?