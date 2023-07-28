Seth Rogen and weed go hand-in-hand given his track record of stoner comedies. The actor recently discussed it at length and called Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer an “ideal edible scenario.”

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Rogen revealed he's not much of an edibles guy. “Yeah, I f**k with edibles a little bit, “he revealed. “But I would do it sparingly, I would say, and generally only if I’m in a situation where it seems like I have to go a long amount of time without smoking.”

He then name-dropped Oppenheimer: “Like, Oppenheimer seems like an ideal edible scenario, if you ask me.”

Continuing about why he's not a big edibles guy, Rogen recalled a conversation with Snoop Dog. “I was talking to Snoop Dogg about edibles once. He also does not eat a lot of edibles, and I asked him why, and he said, ‘Seth, edibles got no off switch.' And I thought, Great point,” he said.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

He further discussed his preference for smoking over edibles, saying, “You know, you smoke a joint, and you have some sense of how long it’ll last. You eat a brownie, and you’re either not high at all or as high as anyone’s ever been, for 48 hours straight.”

Seth Rogen is coming off a reunion with his Neighbors co-star, Rose Byrne in Platonic for Apple TV+ and a voice-acting role as Donkey Kong in The Super Mario Bros. The Movie. He and producing partner Evan Goldberg produced the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem film as well (Rogen voices a character in it as well). Coming up, he'll star in Dumb Money — the film about the Gamestop day traders fiasco from a couple of years ago.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem will be released on August 2.