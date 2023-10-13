Lauren Miller Rogen, wife of actor and producer Seth Rogen, recently shared her experience of undergoing surgery to address a brain aneurysm. During her speech at the UCLA Department of Neurosurgery Visionary Ball in Los Angeles, she discussed her family's history of dementia, underscoring the importance of proactive health measures, CNN reports.

Expressing her deep concern for her family's medical history, which includes dementia, Miller Rogen recounted her decision to undergo a comprehensive MRI scan several years ago. Her goal was to identify any potential health issues that could impact her well-being. To her shock, the scan revealed the presence of a small aneurysm in her brain, a discovery that alarmed her.

Over time, the aneurysm grew larger, leading to increased medical concern. She sought the expertise of neurosurgeon Dr. Geoffrey Colby, who addressed her many questions and provided guidance throughout the challenging period. In her heartfelt speech, Miller Rogen expressed her gratitude towards Dr. Colby, his dedicated team, and the entire UCLA staff for their support.

Reflecting on her family's personal experience with dementia, Miller Rogen and her husband, Seth Rogen, co-founded the nonprofit organization Hilarity for Charity. This charitable organization is committed to raising funds for individuals affected by Alzheimer's disease. Their dedication to this cause was inspired by Lauren's mother, Adele Miller, who battled dementia and sadly passed away in 2020.

Seth Rogen previously revealed his motivation to establish the charity, emphasizing the personal nature of their advocacy work. He explained how their shared experiences and observations allowed them to contribute to a meaningful cause by raising awareness and support for those impacted by Alzheimer's.

This heartwarming narrative highlights the couple's commitment to fighting Alzheimer's disease and other related conditions, resonating with those who share similar experiences with loved ones.