WWE superstar Seth “Freakin” Rollins was shown during the Sunday Night Football broadcast of the Baltimore Ravens vs. Buffalo Bills. He went viral in turn for his mainstream appearance.

In a clip from NBC's Sunday Night Football pre-game broadcast, Rollins was seen with Ravens fans ahead of the Bills game. They got hyped up around him as he embraced a hooded fan.

The Ravens posted a video on X, formerly Twitter, of Marlon Humphrey greeting another celebrity guest, Angel Reese. However, they failed to mention Rollins. One X user quote-posted the video, saying, “Idk who that is in the black and white suit but…. #needthat.”

They were referring to Rollins, who was wearing a unique black and white suit. Its design was like an optical illusion. It fits well with his WWE persona.

Ironically, while the Ravens did not acknowledge Seth Rollins, the fans did. The replies were filled with support of Rollins, one saying, “Seth Rollins just casually in the background.” Another said, “Didn't even acknowledge my man [Seth Rollins].”

This is not Rollins' first NFL game this year. In Week 3, he went viral for a spot done with former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton. He fell over the barricade and onto the field, outraged by it.

Rollins was at the game to promote SmackDown's move to USA Network and the upcoming WWE PLE Bad Blood. He promised that fans would not want to miss it, perhaps indicating a bombshell return from the Visionary.

Baltimore Ravens demolished the Buffalo Bills

Before losing to the Baltimore Ravens, the Buffalo Bills were riding high at 3-0. The Bills quickly fell behind, being down 21-3 at halftime. The game was never close, as the Ravens ultimately won 35-10.

It all started with the Ravens' first possession. Running back Derrick Henry took it 87 yards to the house on the team's first play from scrimmage.

Coming into the game, quarterback Josh Allen had scored nine total touchdowns and no interceptions. He lost his second fumble of the year against the Ravens, adding to their loss.

Lamar Jackson had another efficient game, throwing 156 yards and two touchdowns. He added another 54 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

But the MVP was Henry, who finished with 199 yards on 24 carries (an average of 8.29 yards per carry). His monster game also included a receiving touchdown.

Coming up, the Bills will look to bounce back against the Houston Texans. The Ravens will face one of their division rivals, the Cincinnati Bengals, next week.

Seth Rollins: One of the WWE's top guys

Since 2012, Seth “Freakin” Rollins has been one of the top WWE stars. He first joined the main roster as a part of the Shield with Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose (now Jon Moxley in AEW).

He eventually turned on his stablemates in 2014, joining the Authority in the process. During this period, Rollins won the men's Money in the Bank ladder match, earning him a championship match at any time. He cashed it in at WrestleMania 31 when Rollins was facing Brock Lesnar.

His first reign as the WWE World Heavyweight Champion lasted over 200 days. He had to vacate the title due to injury. To date, he is a three-time WWE world champion, including being the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion after it was reintroduced in 2023.

Additionally, Rollins has won the NXT Championship, Intercontinental Championship (twice), the United States Championship (twice), and the RAW Tag Team Championships (six times). He has also won a Royal Rumble and Money in the Bank ladder match. Rollins is also a two-time Grand Slam Champion.