Chicago Sky star forward Angel Reese enjoyed some NFL football Sunday night, as she was in attendance to watch Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens take on Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills at M&T Bank Stadium.

Reese, who was born in Randallstown, Maryland, and attended high school at Saint Frances Academy in Baltimore, even got a custom Ravens jersey which she showed to cameras on the sidelines.

It is also worth noting that Reese was also with fellow athletes such as Paris Olympic gold medalists Masai Russell and Quincy Wilson, and Washington Wizards rookie Bub Carrington.

Reese has become an even bigger star when she got into the WNBA. The former LSU Tigers forward just finished her rookie season in the WNBA with the Sky. In 34 games with the Sky, the 22-year-old Reese averaged 13.6 points, 13.1 rebounds, and 1.9 assists. She could have done more but a wrist injury prevented her from playing in the final weeks of the 2024 WNBA campaign.

As for the Ravens-Bills game, there is no denying that Reese loved its result.

The Ravens took care of business against the Bills

Baltimore took apart the previously undefeated Buffalo squad. With running back Derrick Henry pounding the Bills' defense, the Ravens were able to come away with a convincing 35-10 victory. Henry bullied the Bills for 199 rushing yards and a touchdown on 24 carries. In addition, the hulking tailback picked up 10 receiving yards and a touchdown on three receptions and three targets.

Meanwhile, Ravens Jackson had 156 passing yards on 13-of-18 completions along with 54 rushing yards and a touchdown on six carries.

The Bills were expected to give the Ravens a tough test, but Buffalo hardly made a dent in Baltimore's armor.

After losing two games in a row to begin their journey in the 2024 season, the Ravens have now won back-to-back contests. Before taking down the Bills, Baltimore defeated the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington in Week 3, 28-25.

With the Sky eliminated from WNBA title contention after missing the playoffs, perhaps Reese could watch more Ravens games in Baltimore. The Ravens will visit Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5 before going back home for a Week 6 faceoff versus Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders.