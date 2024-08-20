During a recent poll of the WWE locker room, Seth Rollins revealed he and his wife, Becky Lynch, do not watch Love Island. He quickly shut the idea of it down, calling it “trash.”

Jackie Redmond went around backstage at a WWE taping and asked superstars if they watch Love Island. Most replied no, though Julius Creed hilariously said, “I'll watch it if Liv [Morgan] watches it.”

But the former WWE Champion was vehemently against the idea of watching the reality series. He claims that he and Lynch are “serious people,” so they don't involve themselves in trashy reality TV.

“F**k no. No,” Rollins quickly replied, “Disgusting.”

She then asked if Lynch watches Love Island, to which Seth Rollins replied, “No.” Instead, they watch Emma Seligman's Bottoms.

Seth Rollins' WWE career

Since 2012, Rollins has been one of the biggest stars in WWE. He originally debuted as a part of the Shield along with Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose.

They remained a dominant faction until their dissolution in 2014. This was due to Rollins turning on his teammates and joining the Authority, spearheaded by Triple H.

During his time with the Authority, Rollins won a Money in the Bank briefcase and cashed in on former Shield teammate Reigns during his match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 31. In 2016, Rollins, Reigns, and Ambrose reformed the Shied.

Since then, Rollins has jumped between being a solo star and a faction leader. His character has gone through several iterations over the past couple of years.

He has recently been a face for the first time in years. At the 2023 Night of Champions WWE PLE, Rollins became the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion.

He held the belt for almost a full year, defending it several times. Rollins had high-profile feuds with Finn Bálor, Drew McIntyre, and more during his reign.

At WrestleMania XL, Rollins pulled double duty. In the main event of the first night, Rollins teamed with Cody Rhodes to take on Roman Reigns and the Rock. On Night 2, he lost the championship to McIntyre. However, after winning the championship, McIntyre was cashed in on by the 2023 Money in the Bank winner, Damian Priest.

He came back a few months later during the June 17 episode of RAW. Rollins challenged then-champion Priest to a match at Money in the Bank. However, he lost and did not regain his championship. At SummerSlam the following month, Rollins served as the special guest referee of CM Punk and Drew McIntyre's match.

What is Love Island?

Love Island is a reality TV series that premiered on July 19, 2022. The contestants are originally paired together based on looks. However, throughout the season, the couples are repaired.

They can then be eliminated from the island. Viewers can vote on players, and the ones with the fewest votes run the risk of being eliminated. At the end of the season, viewers vote on their favorite couple. Whoever receives the most votes wins the series and takes home the prize.