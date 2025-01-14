ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two of the bottom teams in the Big East face off as Seton Hall faces Butler. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Seton Hall-Butler prediction and pick.

Seton Hall comes into the game at 6-10 on the year, and 1-4 in Big East play. they opened up the year 5-4, with wins over St. Peter's and VCU. Still, it has been a struggle since. They would lose five straight before beating DePaul by five points to secure their first conference win of the year. Last time out, they played Providence. The game would be tied just over halfway through the second half, but Providence took off from there. They would go on to build a lead and win the game 91-85.

Meanwhile, Butler is 7-10 on the year, but 0-6 in conference play. They opened the year strong, going 7-1, with the only loss being to Austin Peay, and wins over Mississippi State and SMu. Still, they have lost nine straight games. Last time out, they faced Crieghton. The game was tight for a while, still being tied nearly halfway through the second half. Creighton would build a 12-point lead, but Butler would attempt to come back. They would fall short though, losing the game 80-76.

Here are the Seton Hall-Butler College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Seton Hall-Butler Odds

Seton Hall: +7.5 (-118)

Moneyline: +235

Butler: -7.5 (-104)

Moneyline: -295

Over: 136.5 (-110)

Under: 136.5 (-110)

How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Butler

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: FS1

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Seton Hall Will Cover The Spread/Win

Seton Hall is ranked 150th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 232nd in offensive efficiency and 94th on the defensive end of the court. Seton Hall has been much better on the defensive end of the court. They are 47th in the nation in opponent points per game, while limiting opponent shots with their slow tempo. Seton Hall is fifth in the nation in opponent field goal attempts per game.

The leading scoring option for Seton Hall is Isaiah Coleman. He is scoring 15.7 points per game while leading the team with five rebounds per game. Coleman also adds 1.7 assists and 1.5 steals per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Chaunce Jenkins. Jenkins is scoring 11.3 points per game, with 4.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists. Finally, Dylan Addae-Wusu is the leading assist man on the team with 3.1 per game. He also adds 9.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game.

In the frontcourt, Prince Aligbe leads the way. He is scoring 6.2 points per game while adding 3.6 rebounds. He is joined by Scotty Middleton, who is scoring six points per game while adding 2.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.1 steals.

Why Butler Will Cover The Spread/Win

Butler is ranked 86th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 88th in offensive efficiency and 96th on the defensive end of the court. Butler has been stronger on defense this year. They are 139th in the nation in opponent points per game this year while sitting 37th in opponent effective field goal percentage. Further, they limit three-point shooting well, sitting 43rd in the nation in opponent three-point percentage this year.

Jahmyl Telfort is the leading scorer for Butler, while also leading the team in assists. He comes in with 15.5 points per game while adding 3.5 assists per game. He also had 4.8 rebounds per game. Telfort is joined in the frontcourt by Pierre Brooks II. He is scoring 14.9 points per game while adding 4.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists. Finally, Andre Screen leads the team in rebounding. He has 5.6 rebounds per game while adding 6.8 points and 1.5 blocks this year.

In the backcourt, Finley Bizjack leads the way. He is scoring 6.4 points per game this year while adding 2.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He is joined by Kolby King. King is scoring 6.1 points per game, while also having 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Final Seton Hall-Butler Prediction & Pick

Seton Hall is 346th in the nation in tempo according to KenPom. While Butler does not have a high tempo rating, they do play at a faster pace. Still, their shooting will be an issue in this game. Butler is 203rd in the nation in points per game, while sitting 127th in the nation in effective field goal percentage. Seton Hall is even worse on offense and relies on slow tempo and defense to win games. Seton Hall is 330th in the nation in points per game, while sitting 313th in effective field goal percentage. Still, Seton Hall has seen their offense improve as of late. They have scored over 70 points in three straight, and 85 in each of the last two games. These are three of their four highest-scoring games this year. With improved offense and better defense, take Seton Hall to cover in this one.

Final Seton Hall-Butler Prediction & Pick: Seton Hall +7.5 (-118)