Sex Education season 4 marks the end of the Netflix series. In an emotional letter to fans, creator Laurie Nunn announced the end of the series. As they were writing it, she said, “it became clear that this was the right time to graduate,” per The Hollywood Reporter. The final season will debut Sept. 21.

Laurie Nunn wrote in her letter about the closure of the show: “A lot has happened since our first writers room in 2017, when we spent a month in a cramped office above a sex shop, talking about what it felt like to go through puberty.”

Nunn went on to explain why she created the show, to help teenagers and ourselves feel a little less alone. She appreciated the overwhelming approval of the show. “Writing this feels bittersweet, as we’ve decided the fourth season will also be the final instalment of our show. This was not an easy decision to make, but as the themes and stories of the new season crystallised, it became clear that this was the right time to graduate,” she wrote.

“We are incredibly proud of Sex Education and feel indebted to our brilliant writers, cast and crew who put so much heart into making every episode. They have worked tirelessly to bring you this final season, and we can’t wait to share it with you,” she concluded.

Asa Butterfield (Otis), Gillian Anderson (Jean), Ncuti Gatwa (Eric), Aimee-Lou Wood (Aimee), Emma Mackey (Maeve), Connor Swindells (Adam), Kedar Williams-Stirling (Jackson), Mimi Keene (Ruby), George Robinson (Isaac), Chinenye Ezeudu (Vivienne), Dua Saleh (Cal), Alistair Petrie (Michael), Samantha Spiro (Maureen), Jim Howick (Colin), Rakhee Thakrar (Emily) and Daniel Ings will all return for the final season.

They will be joined by previously announced cast members including Emmy-winning Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy, Thaddea Graham (Doctor Who), Lisa McGrillis (Somewhere Boy), Marie Reuther (Kamikaze), Jodie Turner-Smith (Tron: Ares, The Acolyte), Eshaan Akbar, newcomers Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James, Reda Elazouar, Bella Maclean and Imani Yahshua.

Sex Education season 4 hits Netflix September 21.