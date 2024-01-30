It's very encouraging news for the actress.

Good news for Charmed actress Shannen Doherty and her cancer prognosis.

Recently, she appeared on the podcast Let's Be Informative…with Dr. Mirhadi, THR stated. During the discussion with host Dr. Amin Mirhadi, the actress disclosed she was on a new cancer infusion that seemed promising.

Shannen Doherty reveals good news about her cancer

It's great news, considering the actress revealed last year that the cancer had spread to her bones.

She said, “After four treatments, we didn't really see a difference, and everybody wanted me to switch, and I just kinda was like, ‘We're gonna keep going with this and see.' After the sixth or seventh treatment, we really saw it breaking down the blood-brain barrier.”

“Do I call that a miracle?” the 90210 star added. “Yeah. For me, that happens to be a miracle right now, that I sort of rolled the dice and said, ‘Let's keep going.'”

Her intuition seems to be paying off.

“That it's actually breaking down that blood-brain barrier is actually a miracle of that drug, a miracle of maybe God intervening and saying, ‘I'm gonna give her a break,'” she added. “Sometimes you're looking for miracles in all the wrong places, and they're right in front of your face.”

Doherty continued, “Every day is a gift, and there are so many new things in the works that I think hope is always there. I think it's so important. Listen, I can die today, I can die in 20 years, I don't know. I can die walking outside of my house and a tree falling on me or a bus hitting me, whatever. Or I can die of cancer. But all I can do is live each day in as much as a positive manner with hope as I can and embrace it and feel like, ‘Wow, I get to wake up again today, what can I do?'”

Hopefully, Shannen's new infusion continues to do great work in her fight against cancer.