Following another disappointing season for the New York Jets, some have speculated that the team could release Aaron Rodgers at the end of the season. After a report dropped that Woody Johnson got business advice from his 17-year-old son Brick, the rumor mill was spinning at an all-time high. In fact, on Monday's episode of the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers joined the crew to discuss the possibility of being fired by a teenager.

“There's a first time for everything,” Rodgers said with a laugh. “There's been a few of those this year. I've never been released before, so being released would be a first. Being released by a teenager, that would also be a first. Hey, you know, like I'm open to everything, and I find the comedy in all of it. If that happens, hey, you know what, it's a great story.”

And while Rodgers has become a polarizing figure over the last few years, very few agree with Johnson's chaotic ownership style.

Yes, Rodgers has played poorly in 2024 as the Jets' quarterback. Also, yes, the Jets might be one of the worst-ran franchises in the NFL.

So, while the 20-year NFL quarterback has rubbed people the wrong way following his commentary on vaccines, ayahuasca, and darkness retreats, more people are scratching their heads at the Jets' incompetent ownership.

Jets' Woody Johnson making case for worst owner in sports

Early in the week, The Athletic ran a story, exposing Woody Johnson— the Jets' owner— of running business decisions by his teenage sons.

In the article, multiple reports exposed Johnson's lack of ownership skills and how it's sent the franchise down a disappointing trail.

“When we’re discussing things, you’ll hear Woody cite something that Brick or Jack read online that’s being weighed equally against whatever opinion someone else in the department has,” a Jets executive told The Athletic.

Not only was Johnson taking business advice from his son, but former Jets general manager Joe Douglas had to report to the owner's son during his time with the team.

“I answer to a teenager,” Joe Douglas said, per The Athletic‘s lengthy piece on Johnson.

And with the Jets needing a new general manager, head coach, and possibly quarterback next season, they might look like a poorly run team in Madden if Johnson continues taking advice from his sons.