Shannon Sharpe is not backing down from his Thanksgiving hot take.

The sports show host and podcaster shared his Thanksgiving table got some backlash on social media from having his dog sitting on the lap.

“Wishing you a very Happy Thanksgiving from my family to yours!” Sharpe captioned the video.

“Nah Unc, the dog can’t be on the table. We draw the line right there lol” one fan wrote in the comment section.

“Dog on the table is crazy just eat your food unc,” another fan suggested.

On X, Sharpe fired back at some of the fans who spoke negatively about his

“You know no animals allowed on the table!!!,” Sharpe responded with, “At your house or mine?”

Another fan said it was fine sleeping with a dog but not at the dinner table.

“That’s a yes, sleeping. For sure. Table no,” the fan wrote with Sharpe responding, “What makes you think I’m going allow you 2 tell me what I should do at my house?”

“Having the dog at the table is out of pocket,” another fan wrote with the former NFL player saying it would be near impossible that they would be invited to his house.

“What do you think your chances are of you having a meal at my hm? 1 and how many octillion,” Sharpe wrote back.

Shannon Sharpe Goes Viral For NSFW Instagram Live Video

The last time Sharpe went viral it was for him going on Instagram Live while he was having sex with a woman named Michelle. He first claimed that his Instagram was hacked but later confessed that his account was fine and that he just accidentally went live.

“Obviously, I’m embarrassed,” the ESPN personality said on his “Nightcap” podcast. “I’m very disappointed in myself. … I let a lot of people down.”

Sharpe then blamed that he was not aware of how getting on IG Live worked.

“I came in, I threw my phone on the bed, engaged in an activity,” he said. “I did not know IG Live. I’ve never been on IG Live, I’ve never turned IG Live on, so I don’t know how it works.”

“My heart sank,” Sharpe said. “It dropped. … I called my agent, I called the agency, I called ESPN and I [thought] I just got to tell them the truth. My phone wasn’t hacked, it wasn’t a prank. It was me being a healthy, active male.”

While this was an embarrassing moment for Sharpe he had many people backing him up including fellow ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith.

“To be honest with you, because nothing should happen, let me be the first to say that,” Smith said in regards of if Sharpe should face any disciplinary actions against the IG Live incident. “Shannon Sharpe committed no crime. It wasn’t some s-x tape that he meant for everybody to hear. That’s not how he rose. I’ve gotten to know him personally. That’s not who he is.”

Take a look at him explaining the situation on “Night Cap” below: