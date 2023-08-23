NBA 2K24 is receiving an all-new Mamba Moments mode centered around the legendary career of Kobe Bryant. However, Shaquille O'Neal, Bryant's former teammate, would like to make a slight adjustment.

NBA 2K24 teamed up with Shaq to create a hilarious video. In it, The Big Aristotle mentioned he was also a big part of the Lakers' success when the two played together. You can check out the video below:

NBA 2K24 Promotes MAMBA MOMENTS With Shaquille O'Neal

“NBA 2K24 has epic Mamba Moments you can play.” Shaq starts. “Or, as I think it should be called, Mamba & Shaq because I was there too, moments.” He then points to the screen, which shows Bryant and O'Neal playing together for the Los Angeles Lakers.

The two Hall of Famers played together in L.A. from 1996-2004. Overall, they won three consecutive NBA Finals, appearing in a fourth in 2004. Additionally, O'Neal earned three consecutive NBA Finals MVP awards for his performances. Led by legendary head coach Phil Jackson, the duo brought unseen levels of talent to the NBA. However, there were a few bumps along the way.

However, the two players didn't quite get along for some time, but on the court they set their differences aside for some time. Unfortunately, the trio disbanded the season after their Finals loss in 2004. Bryant remained on the Lakers, while O'Neal went to Miami to play for the Heat. Jackson was fired for the season, but the Lakers rehired him after a rough 2004-2005 season.

Shaq went on to win another NBA Finals in 2006, while Kobe and Jackson won two more back-to-back trophies in 2009 & 2010. Many still wonder to this day how things could've turned out had the two athletes got along from the beginning.

Altogether, despite the issues they had as teammates early on, things worked themselves out over the course of the late 2000s. The two later made amends, and by around 2013 the two maintained a good friendship afterwards.

After Bryant's unfortunate passing, Shaq regretted that he never got to call and speak to his former teammate one last time. Yet despite all that's happened, Shaq of course needs to mention he was a big part of the team in this comical video.

NBA 2K24 – What Are Mamba Moments?

While we don't have any definitive details on Mamba Moments just yet, we do know it'll be a mode that celebrates the historic career of one of the greatest NBA players of all time. While Bryant is sadly no longer with us, his legacy and inspiration is still felt worldwide, and Visual Concepts wants to bring those memories in honor of the 8th Wonder Of The World.

Additionally, Bryant was named the cover athlete for both the Black Mamba and Kobe Bryant Editions of the game. NBA 2K24 launches on September 8th, 2023 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Earlier this week, NBA 2K24 showed off some new changes for New-Gen players. These include improvements to MyNBA and The W modes. At this point fans can't wait to see the gameplay, and new improvements to MyCAREER.

