The Bruins look to end their three-game skid as we continue our NHL odds series with a Sharks-Bruins prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Boston Bruins look to end their three-game skid as they face the San Jose Sharks. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Sharks-Bruins prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Sharks enter the game at 5-15-2 on the year but have been playing much better as of late. They have won two straight games, including last time out. Facing the Washington Capitals, the Sharks scored first to give themselves a 1-0 lead in the first period. Towards the end of the second period, the Capitals tied it up though, with Evgeny Kuznetsov scoring his fourth of the year. The game was tied in the third period when the Sharks went on the power play. Luke Kunin scored on the power play to make it 2-1. Mackenzie Blackwood was great in the game, making 33 saves on 34 shots as the Sharks would come away with the win.

Meanwhile, the Bruins are 14-4-3 on the year but come into the game struggling. They have lost three straight and four of their last five overall. Last time out, they played the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Blue Jackets dominated the first part of the game, getting up 1-0 in the first, and then ahead 3-0 at the end of two periods. Kirill Marchenko extended the lead on the power play before the Bruins could answer. The Bruins would end up giving an empty net goal up, ultimately falling 5-2

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Sharks-Bruins Odds

San Jose Sharks: +1.5 (+146)

Boston Bruins: -1.5 (-176)

Over: 5.5 (-134)

Under: 5.5 (+110)

How to Watch Sharks vs. Bruins

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Sharks Will Cover The Spread

The Sharks enter the game as the worst-scoring team in the NHL this year. They are scoring just 1.64 goals per game this year. Tomas Hertle is the leader of the offensive unit this year. He leads the team in both points and assists on the year, coming into the game with four goals and 12 assists on the season, giving him 16 points. Meanwhile, Fabian Zetterlund and Mike Hoffman lead the team in goals this year. Zetterlund comes into the game second on the team in points on the year, with nine. He has six goals and three assists for those nine points. Hoffman has six goals and two assists on the year, giving him eight points.

William Eklund is the leader in goals on the power play this year. He has four goals overall and four assists, with three goals and one assist coming on the power play. Meanwhile, Anthony Duclair and Philip Zadina are coming into the game with three goals and two assists on the year. Giving them each five points. The major issue for the team is only one player comes into the game with a positive plus/minus rating. That is Ryan Carpenter, a fourth-line center who has played just 15 games this year.

The power play is where the Sharks get a lot of their goals. They rank 19th in the NHL in conversion rate, sitting at 19.7 percent on the year, and having 12 power-play goals. The Sharks have struggled on the penalty kill though, sitting 30th in the NHL at a 73.1 percent success rate.

It is expected to be Mackenzie Blackwood in goal again today. He is 3-9-2 on the year with a 3.60 goals-against average and a .902 save percentage. Last time he was solid, saving 33 of 34 shots. It was the third time in the last three games he has been over .900 in save percentage, but it was also his first win of the three. In his three wins this month, he has been over .950 in save percentage in each of them.

Why The Bruins Will Cover The Spread

David Pastrnak has been great this year for the Bruins. He leads the team with 31 points on the year, with 13 goals and 18 assists. Both his goals and assists mark lead the team as well. Pastrnak has four goals and ten assists on the power play this year. Meanwhile, Charlie Coyle has been solid for the Burins as well. He is second on the team in goals with nine goals. Adding in his ten assists, he is tied for second on the team in points with 19. Tied with him is Brad Marchand. Marchand has seven goals and 12 assists this year for his 19 points. He has also been solid on the power play with two goals and seven assists on the power play this year.

Joining the top three in good production is Pavel Zacha. He comes into the game with seven goals and nine assists on the year for his 16 points. James van Riemsdyk has also been good with five goals and ten assists on the year. He has been solid on the power play as well, with three goals and three assists on the season. Charlie McAvoy also helps out from the blue line. He comes in with three goals and 11 assists on the year.

Boston right now ranks tenth in the NHL on the power play this year. They have a 22.1 percent conversion rate so far this year. The Bruins are great on the penalty this year, sitting fifth in the league at 87.7 percent kill rate this year.

It will be Jeremy Swayman in goal tonight for the Bruins. He is 7-1-2 on the year with a 2.38 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage. Both of those marks rank seventh in the NHL. Last time out, he played just 26:14 in the game, allowing two goals on 19 shots. It is hit third straight game with a goal-against average over 4.00 and a save percentage under .900.

Final Sharks-Bruins Prediction & Pick

The Bruins have struggled heavily as of late. Still, the Sharks have been awful all year long and have not won on the road yet this year. They have an expected goals against per 60 minutes of over four goals per game on the road. The Bruins are scoring 3.5 goals per game recently, and are 7-0-1 on the year at home. The defense is bad for the Sharks and the Bruins will score plenty in this one.

Final Sharks-Bruins Prediction & Pick: Bruins -1.5 (-176)