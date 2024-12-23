ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two teams on losing streaks take to the ice as the San Jose Sharks face the Vancouver Canucks. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Sharks-Canucks prediction and pick.

The Sharks come into the game at 11-19-6 on the year, sitting in last in the Pacific Division. They have won just once in their last eight games. Last time out, they faced the Edmonton Oilers. The Sharks took the 1-0 lead early in the first period, but the Oilers would tie the game. Macklin Celebrini, who will be returning to his hometown of Vancouver for this game, assisted on a Jan Rutta goal in the first to give the Sharks the lead again. That lead would hold until 18 seconds left in the game when the Oilers tied it up. Then, 18 seconds in overtime, Leon Draisaitl scored to give the Oilers the 3-2 victory.

Meanwhile, the Canucks are 16-10-7 on the year, sitting fourth in the Pacific Divison. Still, they have struggled as of late, with just two wins in their last eight games. The struggles have caused rifts in the Canucks locker room. In their last game, the Canucks faced the Senators. The Senators got out to a 2-0 lead in the first period, but the Canucks would tie it up in the period. They would be down 4-3 going into the third, but once again would tie the game. Still, in overtime, Jake Sanderson scored to win the game for the Senators.

Here are the Sharks-Canucks NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Sharks-Canucks Odds

San Jose Sharks: +1.5 (-124)

Moneyline: +205

Vancouver Cancucks: -1.5 (+102)

Moneyline: -260

Over: 5.5 (-130)

Under: 5.5 (+106)

How To Watch Sharks vs Canucks

Time: 9:00 PM ET/ 6:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Sharks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The top line is led by the team leading in points and assists this year, Mikael Granlund. Granlund comes into the game with 11 goals and 21 assists, good for 32 points. Further, he has three goals and eight assists on the power play. He is joined on the top line by William Eklund. Eklund is second on the team in points this year, with six goals and 20 assists. The line is rounded out by Fabian Zetterlund. Zetterlund has 11 goals and 12 assists on the year.

Meanwhile, Jake Walman has been great from the blue line for the Sharks. He has five goals and 20 assists this year, sitting third on the team in points. Further, the second line has been solid for the Sharks. Macklin Celebrini is fourth on the team in points this year, coming in with 11 goals and 12 assists. He is joined on the line by Tyler Toffoli. Toffoli leads the team in goals, having 13 goals and nine assists this year.

Why the Canucks Could Cover the Spread/Win

Quinn Hughes leads the way for the Canucks, leading the team in assists and points this year coming from the blue line. He has scored eight goals and 32 assists on the year. He has 14 assists on the power play with one goal as well. Meanwhile, the top line is home to Elias Pettersson. Pettersson is tied for second on the team in points, having eight goals and 18 assists this year. He is joined on the top line by the team's leading goal scorer. Jake DeBrusk comes into the game with 15 goals and nine assists.

Meanwhile, there are point-scoring options down the lineup. Conor Garland is tied for second on the team in points, having eight goals and 18 assists and playing on the third line. On the second line, Brock Boeser has ten goals and 11 assists, while his linemate, JT Miller, has six goals and 14 assists.

Thatcher Demko is expected to be in goal for the Canucks in this one. He is 1-1-2 on the year with a .887 save percentage and a 3.18 goals-against average. Still, he was great last year, and was solid in his last start, stopping 28 of 31 shots against the Avalanche. The Canucks are expected to be shooting on Alexandar Georgiev. He is 9-9-0 on the year with a 3.44 goals-against average and a .873 save percentage. In his three starts with San Jose, He has allowed three or more goals in each of them, going 1-2-0 in that time.

Final Sharks-Canucks Prediction & Pick

The Canucks come into this NHL game as favorites in terms of odds. They are scoring 3.12 goals per game while also sitting 23rd in the NHL allowing 3.12 goals per game. Meanwhile, the Sharks are scoring just 2.72 goals per game while sitting 28th in the NHL in goals against per game. Still, it has been a struggle for both teams as of late. The Canucks have the better goaltender in this game though, and they should be able to score on Alexandar Georgiev. Take them to cover in this one.

Final Sharks-Canucks Prediction & Pick: Canucks -1.5 (+102)