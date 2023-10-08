Sharon Stone made her mark on Hollywood in the '90s, and now, she's not working as much due to unfortunate health complications.

Stone, who suffered a brain hemorrhage in 2001, recently revealed why she isn't landing many roles due to health complications. She has had to contend with the health challenges for the past 22 years, and managing the effects of the brain hemorrhage and work has been complicated, Onmanorma reports.

The actress said, “I need eight hours of uninterrupted sleep for my brain medication to work so I don't have seizures. So I'm a disability hire, and because of that, I don't get hired a lot.”

Beyond the sleep needed and medication, it has been a struggle for her with stuttering, not seeing all that great, and memory loss. Additionally, her marriage to Phil Bronstein collapsed in 2001, and she has had custody issues, so it has been a difficult road from several angles.

“I lost everything. I lost all my money. I lost custody of my child. I lost my career. I lost all those things that you feel are your real identity and your life,” Stone said. She added, “I never really got most of it back, but I've reached a point where I'm okay with it, where I really do recognize that I'm enough.”

The Basic Instinct and Casino actor was among the biggest names in the '90s. Though she has had challenges, she seems at peace with what she has gone through. Hopefully, despite health issues, Sharon Stone will soon grace the big screen again. Our basic instinct is she will.