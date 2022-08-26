She-Hulk’s sophomore episode just landed on Disney Plus and it continues to build on the hype started by the first episode. And like the initial installment, this chapter of Jennifer Walters’ adventures in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is filled with a lot of fun trivia and mind-blowing details. We take a look below at the best She-Hulk episode 2 easter eggs and what they really mean.

She-Hulk episode 2 easter eggs

Nods to Wolverine and Eternals

During the episode’s first half, Jennifer got herself fired after her public altercation with Titania. This leads her to search for a job online, which gave fans a good view of several hidden nods to Wolverine and the Eternals.

On the sidebar, there’s a news item there that says Man fights with metal claws in bar brawl, a detail that clearly alludes to Wolverine of the X-Men. Just below it is another article titled Why there is a giant statue of a man sticking out of the ocean, which points to the climactic event of Eternals when the Celestial Tiamut was transmuted by Sersi using the Uni-Mind. The former is teasing the impending arrival of mutants to the MCU while the latter references a recent event that surely garnered global attention in Jennifer’s world.

Family Dinner

As the episode progressed, Jennifer found herself having dinner with her family. During the dinner itself, Jennifer’s family references several important events in the MCU which involved Bruce Banner in his Hulk form. The first of which is when Aunt Elaine mentions Bruce’s snap being the one that saved everyone during the events of Avengers: Endgame.

After dinner, Jennifer’s dad talks to her alone to ask how she’s doing after being fired and becoming a Hulk. He adds that this isn’t the first time the family has had to deal with a Hulk and that she even didn’t destroy a city. This is a clear reference to the time Bruce was mind-controlled by the Scarlet Witch and went on a rampage that destroyed a better part of Johannesburg, South Africa.

GLK&H

Failing to secure a new job as a lawyer, Jennifer almost gives up by spending the night at the local bar. She is approached by Holden Holliway, the same man she went up against in her last case, and offers her a job to lead GLK&H’s Superhuman Law Division.

In the comics, the law firm’s initials stand for Goodman, Lieber, Kurtzberg, and Holliway. The first three names allude to three of Marvel Comics’ biggest names – Martin Goodman, Marvel Comics’ first publisher, Stan Lee, whose real name was Stanley Martin Lieber, and Jacob Kutzberg, better known as Jack Kirby, the artist who came up with the iconic designs of the Fantastic Four and Thor.

Fava beans and a nice chianti

Just before Jennifer meets her first client in a prison facility, the guards mention the guidelines and made her sign a waiver in the event something bad happens. After hearing all the warnings, she makes a joke about whether her client will serve fava beans and a nice chianti. This phrase references Dr. Hannibal Lecter and the comment he made in The Silence of the Lambs on what he ate and drank when he consumed a victim’s liver.

Abomination and The Incredible Hulk

For Jennifer to get the job at GLK&H, she must first take on Emil Blonsky’s parole case. Blonsky first appeared in one of the MCU’s earliest films, The Incredible Hulk. In it, Blonsky was transformed into the Abomination to go up against the Hulk, who was being played by Edward Norton at that time. He mentions the events of that film from his perspective with the emphasis on being a hero like Captain America who was tasked to take down a monster by the U.S. government.

After meeting Blonsky, Bruce receives a call from Jennifer. He tells his cousin that it’s fine by him since Blonsky has already reached out to make peace. Bruce also mentions that he is a whole new person since their fight, which references the recasting of Norton to Mark Ruffalo playing the Hulk.

Saakar

Right before Jennifer ends her call with Bruce, she asks whether he can visit Los Angeles soon. Bruce replies that not anytime soon as the scene reveals that he is inside the Sakaaran spaceship, presumably to return to Sakaar.

In Thor: Ragnarok, Bruce was stuck inside the Hulk’s body for two years as the latter became a gladiator in Sakaar. It’s still not yet known why he has to return to that planet and what purpose it will serve the MCU.

Shang-Chi connection

After meeting Blonsky and talking to Bruce, Jennifer tells Holliway that he’ll accept the job of representing the former in court. The thing is, a video of Blonsky in his Abomination fighting in a cage match has leaked to the media. The video itself is the one fans see in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings where Blonsky is fighting Wong at the Golden Daggers club.

Although the second episode itself clocked in at around 30 minutes, the Easter eggs and She-Hulk trivia here will make any Marvel fan happy. More or less, next week’s episode is bound to be rich when it comes to these fun details.