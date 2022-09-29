She-Hulk episode 7 release time on Disney Plus

The next installment of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is about to drop soon, giving true-blue Marvel fans a reason to be excited about it. After a disastrous wedding during the previous episode and a tease of Matt Murdock’s Daredevil with the one before that, those who are following the series on Disney Plus need to know when it’s going to drop on the streaming service. Fortunately, we have the accurate She-Hulk episode 7 release time for those interested.

She-Hulk episode 7 release time

Dropping on September 29, 2022, She-Hulk episode 7 will follow a simultaneous release schedule in areas all around the world where Disney Plus is available. Here’s the release time schedule for the upcoming episode when it drops.

· Pacific Time: 12 a.m. PT

· Central Time: 2 a.m. CT

· Eastern Time: 3 a.m. ET

· British Time: 8 a.m. BST

· Indian Time: 12:30 p.m. IST

· Australian Time: 5 p.m. AEST

What just happened? A She-Hulk episode 6 recap

Last week’s episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law saw Jennifer Walters attend the wedding of her old high school friend, Lulu. During the course of her stay, Lulu and their friends treat Jennifer like a doormat instead of the empowered individual she’s becoming, especially after gaining abilities. Furthermore, Titania appears too as a guest of Lulu and her groom.

During the wedding itself, it’s revealed that the whole celebration was about Lulu’s relationship with her dog. This prompts Jennifer to get drunk after feeling bad due to how her friends treated the lawyer. After almost getting on with a hot guy, she gets sucker punched by Titania, and the two start to brawl in the middle of the reception area. After breaking her front teeth and ruining her makeup, Titania leaves humiliated.

Meanwhile, Nikki and Mallory celebrate after helping Craig Hollis resolve several divorce cases with his multiple wives. As they are celebrating, they stumble upon a website devoted to anti-She-Hulk content. The episode ends with another tease of the series’ main antagonist.

Better stay tuned for She-Hulk episode 7 as it will drop on Disney Plus soon. For sure, it’s another fun installment to be excited about.