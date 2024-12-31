With College Football Bowl Season wrapping up, football fans are already looking towards the NFL Draft as the newest crop of young talent finds new homes within NFL franchises. This year's No. 1 Overall Pick may not come as a surprise to many in Colorado's Quarterback Sheduer Sanders and it doesn't seem to be much of a mystery for him either. Just last week, he teased some New York Giants Nike cleats prior to their bowl game against BYU.

Just a few days ago, a video surfaced of Colorado Quarterback and presumed upcoming No. 1 pick Shedeur Sanders throwing a ball around and saying “We know where we going, you'll see the cleats later this week.”

Fast forward to the Alamo Bowl vs. BYU and a pair of red and blue Nike cleats were spotted by Sanders' locker before the game. If the message wasn't obvious enough, the cleats featured the New York Giants logo along the side heel.

Shedeur Sanders is heading to New York

The cleats are modeled after the Nike Air DT Max '96, which were debuted by Deion Sanders during his NFL playing days. Notably, Deion outfitted the entire Colorado Football team in the cleats and Shedeur is already signed as a signature Nike athlete. Weeks ago, we saw Sanders throwing a football to Giants' rookie receiver Malik Nabers in the streets of New York, so it could be a foregone conclusion that Sanders will become a Giant by the start of the draft.

Shedeur Sanders would become the eighth starting quarterback to take over for the Giants since Eli Manning and after notably moving on from Daniel Jones. What do you think of this move?