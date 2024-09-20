It's possible that Simone Biles was supposed to walk away from the Paris Olympics with four gold medals and not three. According to Biles' Netflix documentary “Simone Biles: Rising,” the gymnast's inquiry for the floor exercise was not delivered to the judges. Since the score was never updated, it's not certain how much exactly Biles' score would have changed. Brazilan gymnast, Rebeca Andrade scored 0.033 points points above Biles which landed her in second place.

Biles scored 14.133 and if the split leap had been accounted for it would have given her an additional 0.10 totaling in 14.233. Andrade scored a 14.166 and that would have put her with a silver and Biles ahead with a gold placement.

However, Biles is shaking it off and is not bothered by the score despite possibly missing out on gold.

“Honestly not a big deal for me, Rebeca had a better floor anyways,” Biles said of the Brazilian gold medalist on X who was the first to win gold in gymnastics for her country.

“Upsetting how it wasn’t processed but I’m not mad at the results,” she added.

Biles is not giving up faith that the decision surrounding Chiles' bronze medal will be restored.

“BUT JUSTICE FOR JORDAN,” Biles concluded her message. “ya hear me!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

Jordan Chiles Stripped Of Bronze Medal, Files Appeal

Biles was not the only one on Team USA women's gymnastics team that had difficulty with scoring. Chiles made headlines after she stood for the bronze medal in Paris alongside Andrade and Biles. Coach Cecile Landi inquired about Chiles' score because she was not credited for her split leap. The inquiry was accepted which landed Chiles in front of Romanian's Ana Bărbosu.

Romanian's women's gymnastics team appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, claiming Chiles’ scoring inquiry was not made in time and that they wanted the final scores to be reverted. Coaches have 60 seconds after a score is made.

CAS agreed to Romania's inquiry citing that data showed the USA's inquiry came four seconds too late. Landi also proved that the inquiry came in on time with video evidence but Chiles was still stripped of her bronze medal.

On Monday (Sept. 16), Chiles filed an appeal to the Swiss government about the CAS decision.

“I will never waver from my values of competing with integrity, striving for excellence, upholding the values of sportsmanship and the rules that dictate fairness,” Chiles wrote in part last month on Instagram expressing how she felt about the situation. “I am now confronted with one of the most challenging moments of my career. I will approach this challenge as I have others—and will make every effort to ensure that justice is done. I believe that at the end of this journey, the people in control will do the right thing.”