Good news, Swifties. Taylor Swift will have her own limited-engagement SiriusXM channel.
The channel is rightly called Channel 13 (Taylor's Version), and it starts on Sunday, April 7, Variety reports. It all comes ahead of her newest release, The Tortured Poets Department.
“The versatility of Taylor's music and the phenomenal impact she's had in her career across so many musical genres will be on full display on Channel 13 (Taylor's Version),” Scott Greenstein, Sirius XM's President and CCO, said. “We're all experiencing a legend at work and are so thrilled to work with Taylor to present a one-of-a-kind channel that connects her fans with her extraordinary body of work.”
This new channel from the Bad Blood singer will air 24/7 in North America. It will include everything out of her impressive catalog, including live tracks, bonus material, and the Taylor Version hits you'd expect.
It will be available only to SiriusXM subscribers.
Plus, it will play the new album on the weekend of its launch, when The Tortured Poets Department is released.
Taylor Swift, the billionaire
This is all coming at a time when the singer is hitting the jackpot. Forbes named Swift a billionaire due to her music catalog, Eras Tour, and more.
“The 34-year-old pop star amassed an estimated $1.1 billion fortune, based on earnings from the blockbuster tour, the value of her music catalog, and her real estate portfolio,” Forbes indicated.
The publication also said that Swift is the “first musician to hit ten-figure status” based on her songs and performances.
The billionaires list also includes Earvin “Magic” Johnson, Christian Louboutin, Livia Voigt, and others. It indicates that in 2024, there will be 2,781 billionaires with a combined worth of $14.2 trillion.
Beyond making money, the singer is teasing “a lot of exciting things coming up” recently at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, where she won Artist of the Year, ABC News reports.
In a prerecorded clip, she said, “Hey! I wanted to say thank you so much to anyone who voted for this award. iHeart, you've also just been so incredibly supportive over the course of my entire career, but this year has been especially pretty spectacular. I am so grateful for that.”
She added, “You know, to the fans, it is completely up to you to choose how you spend your time, what concerts you want to go to, what music you want to make the soundtrack to your life, and to anyone who has included me in those choices, I am so, so, so thankful for that.”
The singer wrapped it up by mentioning her new album.
“I'm so proud of it,” Swift said. “I cannot wait to share it with you. So, thank you for voting for me for this incredible honor — Artist of the Year. I am so blown away and so thankful, and I just can't wait to keep having fun with you guys because we have a lot of exciting things coming up. Thank you so much.”
Be sure to check out Taylor Swift's new SiriusXM channel when it debuts on April 7.