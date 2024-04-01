Who knew that Taylor Swift's music could help with Travis Kelce's golf game?
Golf Digest posted about a video released of the Kansas City Chief's star having a swinging good time with Bad Blood playing in the background. Chandler Parsons, a former NBA small forward, captured the footage.
In the 21-second clip, you can see Kelce striping an iron. Immediately afterward, he's playing air guitar in celebration.
The background indicates that the NFL star's pals with him were trying to throw him off by blasting the song. However, it positively impacted him, leading to a good shot.
That's true love, folks. This could also be the key to his incredible tight end position with the Chiefs. It makes you wonder if Swift watches Kelce's highlights before going onstage.
As if we didn't know, according to The Today Show, Kylie Kelce, Travis' sister-in-law, says the couple is doing quite well. Jason Kelce's wife appeared on the program Monday, where she discussed a host of things, including the two superstars' relationship.
“Ultimately, if Trav is happy, we're happy,” Kylie stated. “We are always cheering on Uncle Trav. It is such a treat to be able to do that on and off the field.”
She added that, regarding Travis and Taylor's relationship, “It's been amazing.”
Taylor Swift is swinging high at Disney+
Meanwhile, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour has made its way to Disney+, making it on par with the most-watched music film ever on the platform, with 4.6M viers, Deadline reports.
It racked up 16.2 million hours watched (we're guessing mostly by Swifties). The numbers are based on three days of streaming.
The 3.5-hour concert film is from her mega-successful tour. Disney+'s version contains new songs, such as Cardigan. It also has some acoustic songs, including Maroon, Death by a Thousand Cuts, You Are in Love, and I Can See You. No, it does not have Travis air guitaring.
Before Disney+, the film did great in theaters. It was the second highest-grossing concert film ever, racking up a whopping $262M worldwide. This came behind Michael Jackson's This Is It, which made $267M.
As for Kelce, when he's not playing golf, he's gearing up to announce his Kelce Jam music fest lineup on Tuesday, Daily Mail indicates. And no, Taylor Swift will not be performing at it.
The festival will be held in Kansas City on May 18. Last year, Machine Gun Kelly headlined the event.
As for who will be there, we'll have to wait 24 hours to find out. There have been no teasers or hints about what we can expect in the Chiefs' hometime in May.
All we know is that Travis Kelce's buddies must keep churning out Taylor Swift tunes for golf, football, or whatever sport he's participating in. There seems to be no Bad Blood between her songs and his sports performance. It's just some good Karma.