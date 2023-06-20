The Philadelphia 7ers have long been viewed as a possible trade partner for the Portland Trail Blazers if they ever decide to pull the trigger on a Damian Lillard trade. Count ESPN's Kendrick Perkins among those who want to see the Sixers trade for Damian Lillard, pairing him alongside Joel Embiid.

It would be worth it for the Sixers to trade for Lillard, even if it means parting with guard Tyrese Maxey, Perkins said on “Get Up” Tuesday morning. The Sixers would likely have to send Tobias Harris to the Trail Blazers in a Lillard trade to make the deal work under the salary-cap restrictions.

“If Dame was to go and pair with Joel Embiid, they would instantly put the [Sixers] over the hump and probably make them the favorite of coming out of the East,” Perkins said. “You thought James Harden and Joel Embiid looked dangerous throughout the course of the regular season and some parts through the playoffs. That duo [Lillard and Embiid] there would basically be unstoppable.”

Yet again, the Sixers came up short of reaching the Eastern Conference Finals in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Philadelphia blew a 3-2 series lead against the Boston Celtics in the conference semifinals. Harden and Embiid both came up small in Game 7.

Lillard has proven to be one of the best playoff performers of his generation. The Blazers' star has clinched two series victories with last-second, game-winning shots.

Lillard averaged career highs last season of 32.2 points per game and 46.3% shooting from the field. Embiid won the 2023 NBA MVP award and was the runner-up in each of the previous two years. Pairing them would arguably give the Sixers the best offensive tandem in the East by a large margin.

The Miami Heat have been the team most closely associated with Lillard in trade rumors. The Sixers' top offseason priority is keeping Harden.