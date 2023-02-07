The Philadelphia 76ers are playing some good basketball these days, and with the NBA’s trade deadline looming, it doesn’t appear Daryl Morey wants to mess with the team chemistry.

Sitting at his chair as president of basketball operations, things look promising for Daryl Morey, and as he looks at the pool of players who may be available via trade, he doesn’t seem too impressed. In fact, he said as much on The Anthony Gargano Show in January.

“It’s our job, but it is hard because you look around the league, and you say, ‘That guy is not better than our 11th guy who just helped us win in Sacramento.’ It’s a harder year, but we will find someone, I think…If you overlap players that would play in our playoff rotation with the players that are available, it gets down to a very small group of players. It’s not zero but it’s not a big group of players.”

The 76ers are currently third in the Eastern Conference, only behind the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks. With the team in the mix, Morey doubled down on his original thoughts about the deadline Tuesday.

“I think it’s very unlikely we’re involved in anything big [at this deadline],” Morey said, via Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice. “It could easily be that we continue to just develop chemistry and then have the group we have. I and Elton (Brand, Sixers general manager) and everyone feels a responsibility in an important year like this to see if we can find anyone who can upgrade the team.”

In other words, don’t expect a lot of activity from Philly. Then again, this is Morey we’re talking about, so let’s wait and see.