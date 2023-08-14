James Harden made waves that rippled through the NBA world when he called Philadelphia 76ers general manager Daryl Morey a “liar” and said he’ll never play for a team that employs Morey. After that proclamation, the James Harden trade odds swung dramatically, as did the odds that he’ll ever play for the Sixers again or report to training camp.

“Daryl Morey is a liar, and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of.”

That’s what Harden said about his GM. Twice. If that’s not drawing a line in the sand, I don’t know what is. To the outside observer, this seems to make it clear that Harden will never play for the Sixers again, and the oddsmakers seem to agree.

BetOnline has the odds for several Harden questions, including, will he show up for Sixers training camp? Their answer overwhelmingly leans toward no, with that being -500 and yes coming in at +300.

Even if he shows up at camp, the chances of Harden ever playing another game for Morey’s Sixers seem even slimmer. The odds of the 10-time All-Star ever playing another game are a staggering -1500 against and +600 for.

So, what are the James Harden trade odds if he goes to a team outside of Philadelphia?

The favorites to land the three-time scoring champion are the Los Angeles Clippers at -250. Every other team has plus odds.

Behind the Clippers are the Chicago Bulls (+600), Houston Rockets (+700), New York Knicks (+900), and Miami Heat (+1000).

After that, the other teams listed are longshots and include the Atlanta Hawks and Dallas Mavericks (+1400), New Orleans Pelicans (+1600), Toronto Raptors (+1800), Memphis Grizzlies (+2000), and San Antonio Spurs (+2500).