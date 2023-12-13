Patrick Beverley is living his best life after Sixers' win

It is an understatement to call Philadelphia 76ers guard Patrick Beverley a “character.” NBA fans know his outspoken personality and colorful antics well by now. Although he is undoubtedly one of the most polarizing players in the league, the 35-year-old is unabashedly himself. Beverley showed as much on Monday following a Sixers' win.

Philly cruised at home, throttling the free-falling Washington Wizards, 146-101. Joel Embiid obliterated the dreadful squad for 34 points (14-of-20 shooting), 11 rebounds, six rebounds and was even able to get off work early. Beverley enjoyed a productive night himself, scoring 12 points on 4-of-6 shooting to continue his most efficient season from the field ever.

During the postgame press conference, he toasted the victory by opening a can of Miller Lite and pouring it into a Sixers cup.

Patrick Beverley cracked open a Miller Lite after the Sixers’ 45-point win over the Wizards 😂 (via @PHLY_Sixers)pic.twitter.com/ukxDTFMV1A — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 12, 2023

Beating the 3-19 Wizards at home is hardly cause for a celebration, but Beverley apparently felt that Philly's dominance and three-game winning streak warranted some indulgence. Nobody should be surprised at this point.

After a long, hard-earned basketball journey that has taken him overseas and six different NBA teams, the former second-round pick is going to be as direct as possible. He has no interest in suppressing his feelings, whatever they may be.

Overall, the inaugural winner of the NBA Hustle Award has been a key asset for the 15-7 Sixers. His high motor is perfect for a franchise desperate to fulfill their ample promise in the postseason. Beverley could also prove to be a valuable addition to the Miller Lite advertising team, judging by the swiftness in which he cracked that bad boy open.