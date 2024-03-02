Ski Mask The Slump God is making waves on social media after offering his thoughts on Cardi B‘s latest single “Like What (Freestyle),” Hotnewhiphop reports. Fans quickly noticed similarities between Cardi's track and Ski Mask's hit “Catch Me Outside,” both of which sample Timbaland's “She's A B***h” from Missy Elliott's 1999 album Da Real World.
“Sounds Kinda Familiar,” Ski Mask tweeted in response to Cardi B's post sharing the song. Despite the apparent similarities, Ski Mask followed up with a positive note, expressing his approval of the song: “I Like The Song Why Yall So Angry Lol.” This acknowledgment from Ski Mask underscores the mutual respect among artists in the industry, despite the occasional comparisons or accusations of biting.
Sounds Kinda Familiar https://t.co/kabWh18jn4
— Sir Ski Mask (@THESLUMPGOD) March 1, 2024
Indeed, Ski Mask's own track “Catch Me Outside” has been widely acclaimed and recognized as a staple of the SoundCloud rap era. Even Missy Elliott herself cosigned the song back in 2017, demonstrating the interconnectedness and appreciation within the hip-hop community.
While some fans may have raised eyebrows at the similarities between Cardi B's latest release and Ski Mask's previous hit, it's essential to recognize the rich history of sampling in hip-hop and the multitude of songs that can emerge from a single sample. The “Black Forces” lyricist himself echoed this and understands the diverse creative possibilities that arise from shared musical inspiration.
Moreover, Ski Mask's response highlights the importance of maintaining a positive and supportive atmosphere within the industry, even amid discussions of musical influences and similarities. As Cardi B's “Like What (Freestyle)” continues to gain traction, Ski Mask's shoutout serves as a reminder of the camaraderie and respect that often underlies interactions between artists in the hip-hop community.