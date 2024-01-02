Cardi B just revealed her New Years festivities and they go against what she's been telling her fans

Cardi B and Offset stirred speculation about their relationship status after celebrating New Year's Eve together, sparking conversations amid their ongoing romantic saga, PageSix reports. The pair, whose relationship has faced public turbulence, were spotted enjoying the festivities at a Miami club, prompting Cardi B to address their situation on social media.

In a now-expired X (formerly Twitter) Spaces livestream captured by fans, the “WAP” rapper clarified their New Year's encounter while shedding light on their relationship's complexities. Cardi affirmed spending the holiday with Offset but emphasized that their reunion wasn't indicative of a complete reconciliation. She candidly stated that despite their time together, true reconciliation hinged on addressing their personal and collective relationship challenges.

In the candid live chat, Cardi directly addressed the viral clip of her alongside Offset, starting with a blunt acknowledgment: “Was I clubbing with my baby father yesterday? Yes. Did I get d—ed down yesterday? Absolutely, baby.” This frank revelation aimed to dispel assumptions but underscored the intricate nature of their dynamic.

Their rollercoaster relationship history included a previously announced split in December, marked by public confrontations and emotionally charged social media outbursts. Despite the public rifts, recent reunions during the festive season, including Christmas celebrations with their children and joint outings in New York City, fueled speculation about a possible reconciliation.

However, Cardi vehemently refuted rumors of a definitive reunion with Offset, expressing frustration with fans' assumptions about their relationship status. The “Bodak Yellow” artist took to an expletive-filled rant, vehemently denying any confirmed rekindling with the “Versace” rapper.

The conflicting narratives surrounding their public appearances and Cardi's explicit statements highlight the complexity of their relationship, leaving fans curious about the couple's evolving dynamics amidst this apparent push-and-pull.