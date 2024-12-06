Taylor Swift became a topic of discussion on Skip Bayless' podcast “The Skip Bayless Show” where he discussed her “hotness.”

In a recent episode with his wife Ernestine Sclafani as a guest, they spoke about how neither of them are fans of the artist.

“I know I’m un-American, but I am not a Taylor Swift fan,” Ernestine said.

Skip agreed, saying, “I don’t get her.”

“She seems like she’s a nice person and she does wonderful things for kids and they all love her and idolize her,” Ernestine responded.

Somehow Bayless asked if Ernestine thought Swift was attractive.

“Taylor Swift to me? Not hot,” Skip said, before adding, “But that’s just me. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder.”

Ernestine called Swift “a cute girl,” adding, “I know people like her,” she said, “but she’s not on my turntable.”

The clip of the episode was posted on social media with fans weighing in on their discussion of Swift.

“I really don’t think Taylor cares,” one fan wrote on X.

“I don’t think Taylor Swift is making music for their generation,” another fan wrote in the comment section on Instagram.

“You don’t have to like her music, but to talk about her looks seems gross!” another fan chimed in on Instagram.

Taylor Swift on Eras Tour and what the future holds

While Bayless discusses Swift on his show, the singer is preparing for her last three shows of her record-breaking Eras Tour. Starting Friday, Dec. 6, Swift will play all weekend in Vancouver with the last concert ending on Sunday, Dec. 8.

While this might be the end of this era for Swift, Us Weekly reports she has other plans up her sleeve. The publication reports that Swift “wants to start the New Year on a low-key, restful note,” but “then she’ll get to work on a new album and is talking about hitting the road again—albeit on a smaller scale than the Eras Tour—in 2026.”

As for her personal life, Swift has been dating Travis Kelce for a year. They have been supporting one another on and off the field and stage. She plans to take some time for herself — and Kelce — as they usher in the New Year.

“Taylor plans to stay in and hibernate [with Travis] for a while,” says the second source per Us Weekly. “They want to do ‘normal things’ as a couple.” Adds the first source: “Taylor and Travis are eager to spend quality time together because [that’s when] the little nuances about someone’s personality and habits come into play. They will learn so much about each other.”

There is a possibility of a tour and new project from the “Anti-Hero” singer, it has not been confirmed by Swift or her team.

“Things can change. A lot of it hinges on what happens over the next year with Travis,” the source added. “She’s told her team to give her one year to see how things go in her personal life.”