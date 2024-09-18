As Tom Brady begins his career in broadcasting, he's had the opportunity to call the Dallas Cowboys' first two games of the season. While watching the Cowboys play, Brady sees a striking resemblance to his old New England Patriots teammate Julian Edelman.

Dallas didn't follow up on their Week 1 showing, suffering a disastrous 44-19 loss to the New Orleans Saints. However, even in defeat kicker Brandon Aubrey nailed all four of his field goal attempts an an extra point. Brady admires not only Aubrey's skill in the game, but what it took for him to get to the NFL, via Jim Gray.

“Aubrey has been unbelievable. Aubrey's story about getting to the NFL is pretty cool,” Brady said. “Reminds me of Julian a little bit. Julian didn't play for the first four, five years and really willed himself into being a great player.”

“Aubrey plays soccer, spends three years learning how to kick,” Brady continued. “Then starts his career 35-of-35. Kind of an insane story. You got to love those stories in the NFL.”

Brandon Aubrey was originally a professional soccer player, being selected by Toronto FC in the 2017 MLS Superdraft. However, after moving away from soccer and learning how to placekick, Aubrey decided to try his hand at American football. He was drafted by the Birmingham Stallions of of the USFL in 2022.

He spent two years with the team before being picked up by the Cowboys. He has been Dallas' kicker ever since, appearing in 19 games. He was named a Pro Bowler and an All-Pro in 2023 after making 94.7% of his field goals and all but three extra points. Through his first two games in 2024, Aubrey is 8-for-8 on field goal attempts and perfect on extra points.

From not even playing football to becoming one of the NFL's best kickers, Aubrey has had a winding road to get to where he is now. But all Tom Brady can do is admire it. Not many expected Aubrey to succeed when the Cowboys gave him a chance. But the same thing could be said about Edelman and the Patriots. Look how that turned out.