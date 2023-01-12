Skull and Bones’ release date once again got delayed, the sixth in a series of delays, with the last one taking place back in September.

First things first: what is the new release date for Skull and Bones? There isn’t really one, as all Ubisoft said was that it will come out in 2024. Specifically, it should come out between the end of 2023 and early 2024. This is the sixth time that Skull and Bones received a release date delay ever since its reveal back in 2017. The last one is from September of last year. The release date changed from November 8, 2022, to March 9, 2023. Now, it’s changing once again, only this time the release date is vaguer.

This announcement came during a press release from Ubisoft, as well as its subsequent investor call. Ubisoft announced that they were “surprised” that two of their games did do as well as they expected. These two games are Just Dance 2023 and Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope. Because of this underperformance, Ubisoft decided to push back Skull and Bones’ release to 2024.

Ubisoft mentioned in the press release that they were “facing major challenges as the industry continues to shift towards mega-brands and long-lasting titles than [sic] can reach players across the globe, across platforms and business models.” Because of this, they were changing up their strategies for the rest of the year, which included delaying this game. They also mentioned that they were canceling three more unannounced projects. Hopefully, this move works for them, as some people are actually starting to doubt if the game will ever come out.

There is, however, a silver lining to this news. Ubisoft mentioned that the 2023-2024 fiscal year will include the next Assassin’s Creed game, a new Avatar game, and as well as some premium games they have not announced yet. This also includes a “large one”, according to them. We will just have to wait and see if Ubisoft is doing the right thing.

That’s all the information we have about the sixth delay that Skull and Bones’ release date experienced. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.