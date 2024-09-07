Chicago Sky star Angel Reese is breaking single-season records and assuming a leadership role in just her first season in the WNBA. If she continues on this current trajectory, the 2023 national champion will be one of the most impactful forwards of her generation. The on-court prowess is only a part of the Reese package, however.

With her marketability and big personality, she transcends the game. Endorsements are already rolling in, as the 22-year-old quickly establishes herself as a prominent public figure that even non-basketball fans know. Such fame is typically followed by an inordinate amount of curiosity.

There is plenty of attention on Reese's dating life, as people dissect every social interaction, chance encounter and Instagram post. Case in point, speculation rose to lofty levels when the young athlete was seen sitting courtside next to Phoenix Suns star and future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant at a Team USA women's basketball game at the Paris Olympics.

Reese emphatically denied the rumors but is providing her fans with some key insight into her dating tendencies and preferences, and the obstacles that come with them.

Angel Reese has a type

“I only mess with athletes,” the WNBA All-Star told her producer and co-host Maya Reese on the “Unapologetically Angel” podcast, via SkyTown Central. “I'm 6'3… Maybe I do need to find a little lawyer that's like 6-feet. I usually date basketball players. My offseason is their season, so obviously I could make that work, but when I was in college it was a no.”

Angel Reese' commitment to LSU basketball naturally commanded much of her time, and the same is true with the Sky. Though, because there is a window where the WNBA and NBA campaigns do not overlap, she has the opportunity to get to know some of the current players in The Association. Reese has most recently been linked to Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren.

While plenty of people remain glued to her dating life, the 2024 runaway rebounds leader (record-setting 446 total boards) and the Chicago Sky (12-22) are intent on securing the final slot in the WNBA Playoffs. Fresh off a dominant double-double versus the Los Angeles Sparks, Reese will try to keep Chicago on the right track in Sunday's home game versus the Dallas Wings.