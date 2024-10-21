Game 5 of the 2024 WNBA Finals was about more than just crowning a new champion. It was also about showcasing the product to a growing audience and capitalizing on the league's landmark 2024 season. Therefore, many current and past stars arrived at the Barclays Center to see the New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx duke it out for the trophy on Sunday night. A reunion even took place, as Angel Reese witnessed the last showdown of the year in the company of her former head coach.

The All-Star forward and Rookie of the Year runner-up posted a picture of herself and Teresa Weatherspoon, via CHGO Sports, showing that their bond remains strong even after the organization's big and surprising decision to change team leadership.

The Sky fired Weatherspoon after her lone season at the helm, eliciting a devastated reaction from one of her brightest pupils. Reese poured out her heart in the aftermath of the dismissal and credited the Hall of Famer for her mentorship, support and unwavering trust. She appears to still be loyal to the woman who will forever be her first WNBA HC.

Many echo that sentiment. Chicago's playoff prospects absorbed a massive blow when Marina Mabrey requested a trade. The team subsequently endured a big slump and was effectively eliminated from postseason contention when Reese suffered a season-ending wrist injury in early-September. Few placed the majority of the blame on Weatherspoon's shoulders, but a change was made nonetheless. The WNBA legend does not seem to be wallowing in misery, however.

Expand Tweet

Teresa Weatherspoon basks in Liberty's breakthrough

This Sky reunion added to what was an eventful and emotional evening for one of the league's pioneers. Weatherspoon spent seven seasons with the Liberty, earning two Defensive Player of the Year awards, five All-Star Game selections, an assists crown and two stealing titles during that span. She reached the WNBA Finals four times, but New York could never bring home the hardware. Until now, that is.

Despite some controversy in the final seconds of the fourth quarter, and in the trophy presentation, the Liberty toppled the Lynx in overtime, 67-62, to win their first-ever championship. Teresa Weatherspoon (wore her No. 11 jersey) and the home fans celebrated the momentous occasion in the Barclays Center, via ESPN's Sean Hurd, signaling the end of the franchise's torturous wait for glory.

And Angel Reese witnessed it all. She will surely remember this moment as a spectator and use it as fuel on the court next season, and beyond.