The Chicago Sky recently made the decision to fire head coach Teresa Weatherspoon after only one season. Angel Reese, the Sky's emerging superstar, shared a heartfelt reaction after the Weatherspoon firing. Reese was seemingly not a fan of the move. So why did Chicago part ways with the coach after only one year?

“I had a great friendship with her,” Sky general manager Jeff Pagliocca said on Wednesday, via Julia Poe of The Chicago Tribune. “I have a lot of respect for Spoon. We’re very appreciative of the spirit she brought to us every night. As an organization, we felt it was time to make a change… We just want to make sure that we’re continuing our quest for a championship, being in the playoffs every single season.”

2024 was Weatherspoon's first season as a head coach. Perhaps the 58-year-old will receive another opportunity at some point down the road. The Sky, however, may want a more experienced leader as they look to move from a rebuilding team to a true contender.

Moving on from Weatherspoon after only one season was quite surprising. It is worth noting that Chicago finished the year with a lackluster 13-27 record. Nevertheless, they narrowly missed the postseason.

The future is bright for the Sky. Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso displayed signs of stardom in their rookie seasons. Chennedy Carter has become one of the most underrated stars in the entire WNBA.

The Sky want to reach the “playoffs every single season.” As a result, Chicago will take their time before announcing their next head coach. The Sky want to make sure whoever ends up landing the role will be the long-term solution.

There is no question that this team has questions to answer this year, but Sky fans have reason to be excited about the future. With that being said, Teresa Weatherspoon will be missed.