Chicago Sky rookie forward Angel Reese took to social media to shut down criticism of her performance during her inaugural WNBA season. Responding to a comment about her ability to finish layups, Reese highlighted her accomplishments in a now-viral post on X, formerly Twitter, writing, “do you realize I got drafted 7th in my class while ‘missing layups’ as a ROOKIE shooting 39% on the year & was STILL a all star and that was the worst you’ll ever see me??”

The Sky’s season ended without a playoff berth, marking a disappointing finish for the franchise. Reese, however, was a bright spot in the team’s rebuilding year. Despite her shooting struggles, which she openly acknowledged in her post, Reese averaged 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds per game. Her rebounding prowess earned her a spot in the record books, as she became the fastest player in WNBA history to record 20 double-doubles in a season, achieving the milestone in just 27 games.

Reese’s All-Star selection as a rookie further highlights the potential she brings to the Sky. She was one of the few consistent contributors on a team that struggled to find its footing after major roster changes in the offseason. The Sky ended the season with a 16-24 record, missing the playoffs by a considerable margin.

Reese’s post also reflects her determination to improve. While her 39% shooting percentage leaves room for growth, her ability to dominate the boards and impact the game defensively provides a strong foundation for her future.

The Chicago Sky entered the 2024 season with tempered expectations after losing key players in free agency, and Reese was thrust into a larger role as a result. She embraced the challenge, setting the single-season rebounding record and surpassing the previous mark set by Sylvia Fowles. Her 15-game double-double streak further highlighted her consistency, even as the Sky’s playoff hopes dwindled.

While the Sky will look to retool in the offseason, Reese’s rookie year has positioned her as a player to watch in 2025.