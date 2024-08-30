Chicago Sky star Angel Reese has been involved in a number of off the court endeavors while also playing at a high level during her rookie season in the WNBA. Reese recently started her own podcast and has plenty of brand deals. On Friday, a commercial starring Reese for the new movie “Wicked” was revealed, video via ClutchPoints.

The commercial features Reese walking toward the court past media members. Reese mentions how she is learning to tune out the outside noise. After sinking a three-point shot, footage from the new movie is shown.

Reese is one of the most popular players in the WNBA. As a result, it isn't a surprise to see her in a commercial for such a big movie. Reese is also in the middle of trying to lead the Sky to the postseason. Chicago has struggled since the Olympic break but they still have postseason aspirations.

Reese, a WNBA Rookie of the Year contender, has played a pivotal role for the Sky in 2024.

Angel Reese's impressive play during 2024 season

Reese is currently averaging 13.3 points per game. She is also leading the league with 12.9 rebounds per outing. Reese has consistently set new records throughout the 2024 campaign. Her historic rookie season is impressive to say the least.

However, the Sky are just 11-19 as of this story's writing. Chicago still has room to improve regardless of whether or not they reach the postseason.

The Sky are set to play against the Indiana Fever on Friday night. It is an important matchup for both teams. The game will also be crucial for Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark, as it wil be their final head-to-head clash of the regular season. With both players vying for the Rookie of the Year Award, earning a victory on Friday could impact the conversation.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 PM EST.