Chennedy Carter wants you to know she was talking about herself, not Chicago Sky teammate Angel Reese, when she posted on X about players consistently making layups.

The social media brouhaha began when Carter seemingly randomly wrote via X, “I think the ability to consistently make layups just puts anyone in a different tier! so important to score easy!”

Fans were quick to note that one of the biggest criticisms of Reese throughout her rookie season was her habit for missing layups — which, in turn, padded her rebounding numbers as she gained extra opportunities.

According to a reply from @automaticnba, Reese shot only 42.4% on layups, the worst mark in the WNBA for a player between 6'2 and 6'4.

Another commenter pointed out that Carter was likely talking about the Unrivaled game that was airing at the time.

A couple hours later, realizing what people thought Carter was implying, she replied to her own post.

“I just focus on me, that was literally abt me and how special of craft it is,” she wrote. “Not bothered at all by the spins. you telling me how you really feel tbh. had nothing to do with anyone but myself.”

Even taking Carter at her word, there was reason for speculation that she was talking about Reese. Though Reese publicly defended her last season during one of the many Caitlin Clark foul controversies, some thought Carter was taking a shot at the rookie in another social media post earlier this month.

“Not everyone deserves your loyalty,” she wrote via her Instagram story.

Chennedy Carter's time with the Sky appears to be over

In a surprising move, the Sky opted not to extend a qualifying offer to Carter, making her an unrestricted free agent. Yes, the team can still negotiate a deal with her and bring her back. She was, after all, the team's leading scorer (17.5 ppg).

But if the stories coming out of Chicago are true, it's hard to imagine that happening.

Carter was reportedly the source of some locker room strife. When paired with Sky general manager Jeff Pagliocca saying the team's offseason moves have affected Carter's “fit on the team,” it sure seems like she will suit up elsewhere in 2025.

“According to multiple league sources, players were unhappy with the dynamic created in the locker room last year due to Carter’s behavior, which went unchecked by former coach Teresa Weatherspoon,” wrote Annie Costabile of the Chicago Sun-Times. “There was concern within the team regarding how re-signing Carter would impact the Sky’s chances of landing other free agents.”

“Weatherspoon had lost the locker room because of a culture that catered to the needs of a few players,” Costabile added, citing league sources.