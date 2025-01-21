The Chicago Sky have made headlines by opting not to extend a qualifying offer to guard Chennedy Carter, despite her standout performance during the 2024 WNBA season. The decision was finalized before Monday’s deadline, marking a surprising turn for Carter, who led the team in scoring with averages of 17.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 48.7% from the field.

Sky general manager Jeff Pagliocca addressed the decision in a statement to the Chicago Sun-Times.

“Chennedy had an incredible season for us last year,” Pagliocca said. “She’s extremely talented and is a player that can impact the game at the highest level in our league. We absolutely appreciate all she did for our team last year.

“However, we’ve made changes to our staff and will make changes to our roster. Those changes impact Chennedy’s fit on the team, so we wanted to give her the best opportunity as a free agent.”

Sky move on from Chennedy Carter after persisting locker room issues

While Carter's on-court production was undeniable, her departure may be linked to issues off the court. According to Chicago Sun-Times reporter Annie Costabile, Carter’s behavior reportedly created a challenging dynamic in the locker room during the Sky’s tumultuous 13-27 season.

“According to multiple league sources, players were unhappy with the dynamic created in the locker room last year due to Carter’s behavior, which went unchecked by former coach Teresa Weatherspoon,” Costabile wrote. “There was concern within the team regarding how re-signing Carter would impact the Sky’s chances of landing other free agents.”

The Sky’s struggles in 2024 also led to significant changes within the organization. Former head coach Teresa Weatherspoon was dismissed in September, with Costabile citing Weatherspoon’s inability to maintain team cohesion as a key factor in the decision.

“Weatherspoon’s inability to keep the team schematically prepared was evidenced by her rotations and poor late-game play-calls,” Costabile wrote. “Her failure to maximize rookie Kamilla Cardoso, the No. 3 overall draft pick, on offense also came into question. According to league sources, Weatherspoon had lost the locker room because of a culture that catered to the needs of a few players.”

The Sky have since hired Tyler Marsh as their new head coach and appear committed to fostering a fresh start for the team. For Carter, the search for stability continues. After previous stints with the Atlanta Dream and Los Angeles Sparks, the 2025 season will mark her fourth team in four years. As an unrestricted free agent, Carter can begin negotiating with other teams and is eligible to sign a new deal starting February 1.