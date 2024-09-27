The Chicago Sky announced on Friday that they have parted ways with head coach Teresa Weatherspoon after just one season. The team issued a formal statement from co-owner and operating chairman Nadia Rawlinson, thanking Weatherspoon for her contributions during her time as head coach.

“After careful consideration, we have decided it is in the best interest of the organization to part ways with Head Coach Teresa Weatherspoon,” Rawlinson stated in a release shared by the Sky. “We are deeply appreciative of Coach TSpoon’s contributions to the Chicago Sky, and the energy and passion she brought to the head coaching role. We thank her for inspiring a competitive, resilient spirit across the team, synonymous with Chicago Sky basketball.”

Weatherspoon’s first season as a WNBA head coach was marked by struggles on the court, as the Sky finished with a 13-27 record, placing them 10th out of 12 teams and missing the playoffs for the first time since 2018. The team's offensive struggles were exacerbated by the midseason trade of Marina Mabrey to the Connecticut Sun, which left the Sky without a reliable three-point shooter. Chicago finished at the bottom of the league in several key offensive categories, including shooting percentage and points per game.

Sky players react to firing

Despite the difficult season, Weatherspoon gained the respect of her young roster, especially star rookies Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso. Both players expressed their admiration for Weatherspoon, with Reese calling the coach an unsung hero in her life. Reese also shared her disappointment with the decision to let Weatherspoon go, describing herself as “heartbroken.”

“I’m literally lost for words knowing what this woman meant to me in such a pivotal point in my life,” Reese shared on social media.

Weatherspoon’s tenure was her first as a WNBA head coach, following a successful career as a player, where she was a five-time All-Star and two-time Defensive Player of the Year with the New York Liberty. Her inexperience as a head coach, combined with the team’s on-court struggles, ultimately led to her departure.

The Sky now begin their search for a new head coach while continuing to build their roster around key young players like Reese and Cardoso. General Manager Jeff Pagliocca, who was hired after Weatherspoon, will remain in his position according to Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune, as the team focuses on rebuilding and returning to playoff contention.

“We remain steadfastly committed to being a playoff and championship contender every year, and we will be embarking on a thorough search for our next head coach,” Rawlinson stated.