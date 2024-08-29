The Chicago Sky have had an up-and-down 2024 campaign. After a promising start to the year, Chicago has endured a couple of losing streaks. However, the team retains its eighth-place league standing. Head coach Teresa Weatherspoon is doing what she can to help the Sky stay competitive, but she knows she has to keep herself nourished as well.

Teresa Weatherspoon played for the New York Liberty for seven seasons, meaning she probably had her share of NYC's iconic thin-crust pizza. But now, the former WNBA All-Star finds herself in the Windy City leading the Sky. It is only natural to wonder what her pizza preferences are, given her experience.

Weatherspoon spoke with Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson and revealed a cryptic stance on the Chicago deep dish-New York thin-crust pizza debate.

“Not answering that right now,” Weatherspoon said with a chuckle when Robinson asked her which city's pie she was rolling with. “C’mon man, just know that I love New York City. Everybody knows that. I love it with my heart and soul but for right now… I’m in Chicago.”

It looks like Weatherspoon is not ready to take an official stance on whether Chicago deep dish or New York thin crust is better. She wants New York to know she still has love for the city while embracing her new home in Chicago.

Teresa Weatherspoon, Sky look to finish 2024 WNBA season strong

Chicago is facing a crucial stretch in August. The Sky rank eighth in the WNBA standings, which is good enough to make the playoffs. However, they are on a three-game losing streak going into their home matchup against the Washington Mystics. Chicago has been on the tough side of some close losses.

The Sky took an 82-80 defeat to former teammate Marina Marbey and the Connecticut Sun on Aug. 23. Starting guard Lindsay Allen revealed Chicago's glaring weakness to be defense after they left too many Sun shooters open and failed to completely protect the paint.

Chicago took another heartbreaking loss to the Las Vegas Aces on Aug. 25. Leading Sky scorer Chennedy Carter had an admirable game and nearly sent it to overtime, but A'ja Wilson made a buzzer-beating layup that put Chicago away.

The Sky cannot let themselves fall too deep, as the Atlanta Dream sit one win behind them for the league's ninth spot. If Chicago can lock in on both sides of the ball, they can finish the season strong and make the playoffs.