CHICAGO — The Chicago Sky entered Sunday's Dallas Wings matchup with much-needed momentum. The Sky were fresh off a commanding Los Angeles Sparks win and needed another victory to stay strongly afloat in the playoff race. Chennedy Carter came through again with an all-around performance, while Isabelle Harrison thrived in place of the injured Angel Reese. Harrison provided insight into her strong performance after Chicago's 92-77.

Isabelle Harrison finished the game with 21 points, nine rebounds, and two steals on 50 percent shooting from the floor. She also knocked down all three of her free throw attempts. Harrison has stayed ready all season, providing stout bench support, and her mindset was no different as a starter on Sunday.

“I want to always remain aggressive. I had belief in myself, and I wanted to for sure step up with Angel being out today and still show that we can be a solid team. We have the pieces that we need… Yeah, [I] just want to continue staying aggressive. Once you see it go in one time, that's all the motor you need,” Harrison said after the game.

While Harrison filled a void in Reese's absence, she stressed the rookie forward remains important to what Chicago wants to accomplish.

“She's still very much a part of our team, injury or not. And I'm glad she took on the role as being our biggest cheerleader now. Cause she did so much for us this season. Like I said, I hope she knows we have her back… we want to play for each other and take it one game at a time,” Harrison added.

Sky keep playoff push alive with impressive performance vs. Wings

Chicago looked like a team on a mission at tip-off on Sunday. They came out hot, nailing 100 percent of their three-pointers (3-of-3) in the first quarter. In turn, they held the Wings to just 33 percent on their deep-range shots. The Sky continued their two-way assault on Dallas, leading by as many as 26 points during the game.

Unsurprisingly, Chennedy Carter spearheaded much of the team's attack. She poured in 28 points, six assists, and four rebounds. Carter's contributions will be vital, especially with Angel Reese's injury hiatus.

Fans and analysts questioned how Chicago would perform without Reese. However, as Isabelle Harrison mentioned, the Sky have the pieces necessary to remain competitive.

Chicago improved their record to 13-22, which gives keeps them in eighth place and gives them a one-game advantage over the ninth-place Atlanta Dream.