The Chicago Sky could not pull out a win against the Seattle Storm on Sunday. Sky rookie Angel Reese put up her 13th straight double-double, setting a WNBA record. However, the press conference will be remembered for an awkward hot-mic snafu that turn the whole affair into a viral video.

The press conference got awkward when it appeared that one of the reporters on the call forgot to mute their microphone. It sounded like they had a very personal conversation with someone else within earshot of their microphone, which was then shared with everyone at the press conference.

It all started when an unfamiliar female voice came across the feed.

“Are we ever going to have an intimate relationship?” a female voice was heard saying in the background.

“I’m sorry the last part cut off,” Reese chimed in, probably assuming that she did not hear them correctly.

“Oh my, that’s an uncomfortable topic,” a man’s voice said, to which Reese responded with, “Excuse me?”

At this point, one of the Sky's media members asked the reporter to repeat their question. However, it was clear that they were wrapped up in their other conversation.

“I never had any interest in being intimate with anyone,” the man said.

Marina Mabrey, Angel Reese, and Teresa Weatherspoon were visibly confused and shocked in the moment.

But who was the audio coming from? The actual answer might surprise you.

According to The Chicago Tribune, the whole situation happened because of “a live audio feed of a slightly risqué scene from the [TV show] ‘Big Bang Theory' on WGN on the Zoom feed.”

Thankfully this awkward situation can all be chalked up to technical difficulties. It is something the Sky can look back on and laugh about instead of their tough loss to Seattle.

Chicago Sky suffer tough loss to Seattle Storm after leading at halftime

The Chicago Sky could not defeat the Seattle Storm on Sunday, but they did set a WNBA record.

The Sky fell 84-71 to the Storm in a game where they had control for large parts of the game. Chicago had an eight-point lead after the first quarter and carried it into the half. However, Seattle went on a 29-14 run in the third quarter that was too much for Chicago to overcome.

Angel Reese led the team in minutes and put up 17 points and 14 rebounds. This led to her logging a 13th consecutive double-double, a WNBA record.

Reese dominated against the Storm on Friday, scoring a season-high 27 points with 10 rebounds in a 88-84 victory. She played well again on Sunday, but her team could not rally around her to secure the victory.

Despite the loss, Reese believes that the Sky have made some nice progress during their most recent road trip.

“I think there were positives,” Reese said in the postgame press conference. “We went 2-1 on the road, being able to endure on a long stretch. I'm so proud of our team. I think we fought hard, and I know that 15 in the locker room, we wanted it more than anything. I believe in my sisters through whatever challenges we have.”

The Sky's next game comes against the Dream on Wednesday afternoon.