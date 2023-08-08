The WNBA has issued a verdict on Chicago Sky power forward Ruthy Hebard's involvement in a fight with the Dallas Wings on August 6.

The league announced Hebard's one-game suspension without pay on its official Twitter account on Monday. She will sit out the Sky's game against the Minnesota Lynx on August 8.

The WNBA has announced the following: pic.twitter.com/YEMsORbwGh — WNBA (@WNBA) August 8, 2023

Ruthy Hebard's involvement in the physical Sky vs. Wings game

Ruthy Hebard left the Sky's bench during a fracas between Chicago's Dana Evans and Dallas' Odyssey Sims in the third quarter. Officials eventually ejected Hebard and slapped Evans and Sims with technical fouls.

It wasn't the last time fireworks went off during the heated contest.

Officials ejected Wings point guard Arike Ogunbowale for unnecessary contact with a referee just 52 seconds remaining in the game.

Ogunbowale insisted it was merely incidental contact on her part. She claims the Sky's Courtney Williams' hard foul plus the referee's walking motion toward her made the contact imminent.

“So I don't know what's going on this year with the refs but that was the worst call I've ever seen in my life,” Ogunbowale said in the game's aftermath.

The WNBA fined Ogunbowale an undisclosed amount for her inappropriate comments during the game and criticism of the officiating. Williams also received an undisclosed fine for leaving the Sky's bench on Sunday.

Ruthy Hebard produced two points and three rebounds prior to her ejection. She has been averaging 3.9 points and 2.3 rebounds for the Sky this season.

The stat line clearly reflected the game's physical nature. The Sky and the Wings combined for 54 personal fouls and 35 free throws.

Marina Mabrey continued her tear in her first year in Chicago. She scored 32 points in the Sky's 104-94 victory over the Wings on Sunday. Chicago (12-15) completed a season sweep of Dallas (15-13) with the win.