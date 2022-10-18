Skylar Diggins-Smith announces pregnancy after netting 2022 All-WNBA honors

Skylar Diggins-Smith continues to show she can do it all. Coming off garnering first-team All-WNBA honors this past season, the six-time all-star announced on Instagram she would be having a second child. She captioned the post, “New addition loading.”

The Mercury's Skylar Diggins-Smith announces her pregnancy on Instagram. This will be her second child, as she gave birth to a son in 2017. Congratulations to her! pic.twitter.com/Fg3GOWn50D — Maggie Hendricks (@maggiehendricks) October 17, 2022

This past season, Diggins-Smith averaged 19.7 points, 4 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.5 steals en route to an all-star selection. Her production was one of the few bright spots on the court for Phoenix, whose season was clouded by the absence of Brittney Griner. Diggins-Smith has been one of the most vocal players in the WNBA advocating for Griner’s release from Russian prison.

Diggins-Smith is in the final year of her contract with the Mercury. Last season, the all-star and Phoenix head coach Vanessa Nygaard didn’t connect the way the organization had hoped. On July 1, during a media availability, Nygaard said, “[Diana Taurasi] should be an All-Star and that there will be a game in Chicago, but it will not be an All-Star Game because Diana Taurasi is not there.” The clip was posted to the Mercury’s team account on Twitter. Diggins-Smith, who was selected to the all-star team, quote tweeted it with a clown emoji which eventually caused enough of a stir for the team to take down the video of Nygaard.

The team moved past the incident and made it to the playoffs on the back of Diggins-Smith. She ended up missing the last two games of the regular season and the playoffs due to personal reasons. The Mercury fell to the eventual champions, the Las Vegas Aces, in the first round of this year’s playoffs.