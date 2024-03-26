Slay the Princess, the reality-bending visual novel game that is much more than what it initially presents itself as, gets a new content update, free for everyone who has a copy of the game.
The horror video game gets its first major content update that adds a lot of content to its endgame. Apart from new branches to the story, the game gets new animations and more than 3,000 words of additional, fully-voiced conversations, fully integrating into the game’s web of dialogue choices and conversations.
The update is set to be an audible treat, as the new update also features several orchestral renditions of the game’s climactic tracks, performed by the Czech National Symphony Orchestra.
Slay the Princess tasks the player to kill a princess imprisoned in the basement of a shack in the middle of a forest. However, you can decide to do what you were sent there for, or defy what you’re supposed to do, and see how the events unfold in this twisty-turny tale of metaphysical proportions.
What We Said in Our Slay the Princess Review
In our Slay the Princess review, we gave the game a 7.5/10. Our conclusion for the review reads:
“Overall, the game offers a decent and unique experience that you wouldn’t simply come across within a majority of the games you’d play today. It also offers some philosophical brain teasers for you to think about as you wrestle with the game’s core topics. However, it’s a game that you can easily exhaust and complete, and sadly Slay the Princess offers very little in terms of replay value.”
“That’s not bad by itself, especially since the game only aims to have you experience the story once and be done with it, but we also understand that replayability is an important aspect of a game for many of our readers. For the price of $14.99, you get very good value out of this game, especially thanks to its uniqueness, and the amount of effort that the developers and voice actors have given the game.”
The new update addresses some people’s issues on the game’s short length a bit, although the overall experience would probably be extended only for another hour, max. The discount also makes the game a more convincing purchase at this point in time.
Perfect Time to Play Slay the Princess
Whether or not you’ve already played Slay the Princess, this is the perfect time to play the game. The new content adds more value to what you’re purchasing, and the game is available now at a discount as part of Steam’s Midweek Madness. During this time, Slay the Princess is offered at 20% off, sold at $14.39 right now (the game appears to have had a price hike since launch).
The 20% discount will be running until Monday, April 8, 2024, so you have two weeks to get the game on a discount. You can also pick up the Cabins in the Woods Bundle, which includes Slay the Princess, Inscryption, and What Remains of Edith Finch, with a 10% off discount for each game of the total as part of the bundle.
Other titles are on sale right now during Steam’s Midweek Madness, with games like EA Sports FC (80% off), the delightful Balatro (10% off), and Battlefield 2042 (85% off).
Slay the Princess is available on PC through Steam for $17.99 at retail price.